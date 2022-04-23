RCB Vs SRH: Virat Kohli Gets Out On First-Ball Duck For Fifth Time In IPL, Fans React

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday night saw batting giant Virat Kohli failing for one more time in IPL 2022. Kohli was dismissed for a first-ball duck by SRH pacer Marco Yansen at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

This is the fifth instance of Kohli getting out on the first ball of his innings in IPL. He had met the same fate in his side’s preceding game against Lucknow Super Giants on April 19. Notably, this is the first time that the batsman has been out twice for a golden duck in one season of IPL.

Earlier, Kohli was dismissed on the first ball in IPL in 2008 (vs Mumbai Indians), 2014 (vs Punjab Kings) and 2017 (vs Kolkata Knight Riders). The ongoing season has been a forgettable one for Kohli. The player, who leads the run-scorers’ chart in IPL, has scored just 119 runs across 8 innings at a poor average of 17.

Out of the eight innings, Kohli has failed to score any fifty, though he got near to it twice. 41 not out, 12, 5, 48, 1, 12, 0, 0 (most recent) are his scores this season. However, the Virat Kohli fans showed immense support for the player despite him failing once again on Saturday.

Check the reaction of fans here:

Man it's so tough to see the player you love most this helpless😥🥺 #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/SPY4SrlKa2 — Sanskar Threja (@ThrejaSanskar) April 23, 2022

You'll come back strong next match.. @imVkohli #rcbian don't feel sad.. otherwise we all will feel sad.. #ViratKohli𓃵 — Mr.Ivar jakaz (@Ivark2008) April 23, 2022

Never seen him like this 😐 painful 😣

He's the men of this modern era #Cricket Hope we see him again.

Love from 🇵🇰#ViratKohli𓃵 #IPL pic.twitter.com/H3ZqqTBvUp — بھائی حاضر ہے 🇵🇰 ❤️ 🇵🇸 (@Mubbshir_Ramay) April 23, 2022

Take a little bit my king and roar it again ❤ like a lion 🦁 #ViratKohli𓃵 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/VZiXLElWJe — Alone_Y⚡-/- (@Yusuf_SRKian) April 23, 2022

On the other hand, Kohli's team RCB was bundled out by SRH for 68 runs in the game.

Virat Kohli Needs A Break: Ravi Shastri

Earlier, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri had spoken his mind. He had said that exceesive cricket was taking a toll on Kohli.

“I am going straight to the main guy here. Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it’s him. Whether it’s 2 months or a month-and-a-half, whether it’s after England or before England. He needs a break because he has got 6-7 years of cricket left in him and you don’t want to lose that with a fried brain,” Shastri had told SportsStar.