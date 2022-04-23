Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
RCB Vs SRH: Virat Kohli Gets Out On First-Ball Duck For Fifth Time In IPL, Fans React

This is the first time that Virat Kohli has been dismissed twice for a first-ball duck in an IPL season. In his previous innings too, he had departed for a first-ball zero.

Virat Kohli has scored just 119 runs across 8 innings at a poor average of 17 in IPL 2022. IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 9:11 pm

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday night saw batting giant Virat Kohli failing for one more time in IPL 2022. Kohli was dismissed for a first-ball duck by SRH pacer Marco Yansen at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

RCB vs SRH BlogIPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

This is the fifth instance of Kohli getting out on the first ball of his innings in IPL. He had met the same fate in his side’s preceding game against Lucknow Super Giants on April 19. Notably, this is the first time that the batsman has been out twice for a golden duck in one season of IPL.

Earlier, Kohli was dismissed on the first ball in IPL in 2008 (vs Mumbai Indians), 2014 (vs Punjab Kings) and 2017 (vs Kolkata Knight Riders). The ongoing season has been a forgettable one for Kohli. The player, who leads the run-scorers’ chart in IPL, has scored just 119 runs across 8 innings at a poor average of 17.

Out of the eight innings, Kohli has failed to score any fifty, though he got near to it twice. 41 not out, 12, 5, 48, 1, 12, 0, 0 (most recent) are his scores this season. However, the Virat Kohli fans showed immense support for the player despite him failing once again on Saturday.

Check the reaction of fans here:

On the other hand, Kohli's team RCB was bundled out by SRH for 68 runs in the game.

Virat Kohli Needs A Break: Ravi Shastri

Earlier, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri had spoken his mind. He had said that exceesive cricket was taking a toll on Kohli.

“I am going straight to the main guy here. Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it’s him. Whether it’s 2 months or a month-and-a-half, whether it’s after England or before England. He needs a break because he has got 6-7 years of cricket left in him and you don’t want to lose that with a fried brain,” Shastri had told SportsStar.

