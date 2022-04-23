IPL 2022, RCB Vs SRH, Live Cricket Scores: Rising Sunrisers Hyderabad Face Settled Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mumbai’s cosmopolitanism is slowly giving way to food apartheid, as residents militantly police consumption of meat in their housing societies. And the hate is fast spreading across Maharashtra.

Sometimes, the way food gets positioned socially may have no relation to how science determines its nutritional value.

The new welfarism as part of the neoliberal reforms undertaken in early 1990s is yet to ensure that all citizens receive enough nutritious food

It's a clash of two in-form teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Royal Challengers Bangalore, the so-called bridesmaids, are a confident lot. RCB have won five of their last six matches, and with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight, they can potentially go top of the pile. For 2016 champions from Hyderabad, a fifth straight will give extra wings to their ascendency. And the venue is Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. This iconic ground has turned into a bowlers' graveyard. But there is a caveat though. In the last match, Punjab Kings were dismissed for 115 by Delhi Capitals. Also, both RCB and SRH have irresistible pace attacks. Expect a fair fight, between bat and ball. Follow updates and live cricket scores of RCB vs SRH, IPL 2022 match:

Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | Schedule