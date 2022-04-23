IPL 2022, RCB Vs SRH, Live Cricket Scores: Rising Sunrisers Hyderabad Face Settled Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to end Sunrisers Hyderabad's emphatic winning run tonight in Mumbai. Follow RCB vs SRH live cricket scores and updates:
The new welfarism as part of the neoliberal reforms undertaken in early 1990s is yet to ensure that all citizens receive enough nutritious food
Sometimes, the way food gets positioned socially may have no relation to how science determines its nutritional value.
Mumbai’s cosmopolitanism is slowly giving way to food apartheid, as residents militantly police consumption of meat in their housing societies. And the hate is fast spreading across Maharashtra.
Food becomes a tool of politics when it acquires ethical messages of abstention or becomes a culinary aesthetic
Culinary slices of life involving a matronly figure and her brood
It's a clash of two in-form teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Royal Challengers Bangalore, the so-called bridesmaids, are a confident lot. RCB have won five of their last six matches, and with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight, they can potentially go top of the pile. For 2016 champions from Hyderabad, a fifth straight will give extra wings to their ascendency. And the venue is Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. This iconic ground has turned into a bowlers' graveyard. But there is a caveat though. In the last match, Punjab Kings were dismissed for 115 by Delhi Capitals. Also, both RCB and SRH have irresistible pace attacks. Expect a fair fight, between bat and ball. Follow updates and live cricket scores of RCB vs SRH, IPL 2022 match:
Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | Schedule
One fascinating duel tonight will be Umran Malik's raw pace against Dinesh Karthik's street-smart batting. Both have been brilliant so far. Also, look out for Josh Hazlewood vs Hyderabad middle-order. Mouth-watering prospects.
Faf du Plessis has certainly led RCB from the front, scoring crucial runs and even allowing the stars in the team to take the centrestage. Kane Williamson, his opposite number, is so far a tad underwhelming.
Virat Kohli's highest score this season is 48 vs Mumbai Indians, and he was dismissed for a duck in the last outing. His poor form has already sent alarm bells ringing. Ravi Shastri has even asked the former captain to take a sabbatical. After all, this is a T20 World Cup year.
Sunrisers Hyderabad lead Royal Challengers Bangalore 11-8, including a Super Over win. Last season, honours were even. In IPL 2020, Hyderabad eliminated Bangalore in the play-off. Also, Hyderabad defeated Bangalore in the IPL 2016 final to win their first and only title so far.
RCB: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.
SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, J Suchith/Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.
Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.Check our Plans