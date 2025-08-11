St Jude Championship: Justin Rose Becomes PGA Tour's Oldest European Winner

Justin Rose entered final round one shot behind leader Tommy Fleetwood
Carded six birdies down the back nine after being one over at the turn
Beat J.J. Spaun in a play-off to take victory
Justin Rose declared age is just a number after a terrific finish at the St. Jude Championship saw him beat J.J. Spaun in a play-off, becoming the PGA Tour's oldest European winner in the modern era.
The 45-year-old entered his final round in Memphis – in the first of three FedEx Cup playoff events – one shot behind leader Tommy Fleetwood.
Chasing his first victory on the PGA Tour after several gutting near-misses, Fleetwood carded a one-under 69 to finish tied for third with Scottie Scheffler.
The pair were one stroke adrift of Spaun and Rose, with the latter carding six birdies down the back nine after being one over at the turn.
That meant a play-off was required between the duo, and after they both shot par on the first attempt at the 18th and made birdies on the second, it was third time lucky for Rose.
Rose holed another 10-foot birdie putt to take victory, his first on the Tour since winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023.
"That was an amazing last 90 minutes. I never stopped believing," Rose told Sky Sports.
"I played unbelievable golf coming down the stretch and had so much fun with it. When I bring my best, I know I'm good enough to play against the best players in the world.
"Everyone calls me meticulous, precise, prepared – but I've always known I've got it inside. I get nervous like anyone, but when it matters, I still rise to it."
No European player has won a PGA Tour event while older than Rose in the modern era (since 1960), and he believes he still has plenty left in the tank.
"I get fitter, feel better as the pressure builds. That's hard to practice, hard to teach. It's nice to know it hasn't left me at this ripe old age," he added.
"I don't want age to become too much of the story. I'm moving well, my body feels good, I train well. There could be a good run of golf still ahead.
"Today's huge for me. Very gratifying – a lot of hard work coming to fruition at 45 years of age."
Fleetwood, meanwhile, remained upbeat despite failing to end his long wait for a PGA Tour success.
"There's a lot of positives to take, as much as I won't feel like that right now. I'm just going to look at what I feel like I could have done and how close it was," he said.
"All these experiences and these close calls, like I say, there's no point in allowing them to have a negative effect on what happens next.
"What would be the point? It was a great week. I did a ton of good stuff, and as disappointed as I am, I have to try to find the strength to make it all a positive experience and hopefully, next time, go again."
The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings will now compete at next week's BMW Championship. Rose is fourth, while Spaun has confirmed a spot on the United States' Ryder Cup team and sits third. Fleetwood is eighth.