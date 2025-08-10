St. Jude Championship 2025: Tommy Fleetwood Not Feeling Pressure In Hunt For First PGA Tour Win

Tommy Fleetwood has a one-shot lead ahead of the final round of St. Jude Championship 2025.
Fleetwood is ahead of Justin Rose in the St. Jude Championship 2025 final round.
Tommy Fleetwood is chasing his first PGA Tour win.
Tommy Fleetwood is adopting a mantra of whatever will be, will be as he chases his first PGA Tour win, taking a one-shot lead into the final round of the St. Jude Championship.
Fleetwood is just ahead of Justin Rose after three rounds of the first event in the FedEx Cup playoffs, having gone 14-under-par thus far.
He shot a one-under 69 on Saturday, a worse score than he managed in the first (63) or second (64) rounds, with Rose one of several players to cut his lead.
World number one Scottie Scheffler is just one shot further back in third, while U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun is tied for fourth with Andrew Novak at 11 under.
Fleetwood has seven titles on the European Tour but has yet to triumph at a PGA event, suffering several near misses including at June's Travelers Championship, when he lost out to Keegan Bradley in a dramatic final hole.
Regardless of the outcome of Sunday's final round, Fleetwood is simply proud of himself for being in contention.
"I played well last time. I came very close. I led the tournament for such a long time and it didn't happen," Fleetwood said, reflecting on the Travelers Championship.
"I said then, it's taken me a long time to win out here, and I still haven't done it, but the best possible scenario was, 'can I put myself in that position again sooner rather than later?'
"It's just another opportunity for me to go out and try and have the best round of golf I can, and enjoy being in that position.
"The more I put myself there, the more chance there is of it happening, and I'll just go out and keep learning from every experience.
"But tomorrow might be my day, it might not, but being there is the most important thing, and I'll continue to try and do that."