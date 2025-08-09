St. Jude Championship 2025: Tommy Fleetwood Hopes To Break PGA Tour Duck After Storming Into Lead

Tommy Fleetwood took the lead in the St. Jude Championship 2025 before the second round was suspended due to lightning

Tommy Fleetwood in action in the St. Jude Championship 2025.
  • Tommy Fleetwood took the lead ion the St. Jude Championship 2025.

  • Fleetwood is looking to break his PGA Tour duck "this weekend".

  • The St. Jude Championship 2025 was halted in the second round due to lightning.

Tommy Fleetwood hopes to finally break his PGA Tour duck after storming into the lead before play was suspended in the second round of the St. Jude Championship due to severe weather.

The second day of the FedEx Cup playoffs in Memphis was halted by lightning on Friday, though Fleetwood was already back in the clubhouse after carding an impressive six-under 64.

That leaves him four shots clear of first-round leader Akshay Bhatia, who is second on nine-under, along with Collin Morikawa and Justin Rose – the latter still having two holes to complete on Saturday.

Fleetwood has seven wins on the DP World Tour against some of the stronger fields, but is still seeking a first PGA Tour triumph.

"It hasn't happened for me yet out on the PGA Tour, but I would much rather be up there and not quite get it done than not there at all," he said after Friday's round.

"And who knows? Maybe this weekend is the weekend and we'll see, and we'll crack on from there.

"Of course, when you shoot two good scores, it's easy to say everything has been going well but I think for the most part I've been very good off the tee, put myself in position to have a go at the course.

"My iron play has been good and solid, and I've rolled the ball well."

Morikawa shot a three-under 65 and Bhatia a one-under 69, while Rose will resume on three-under through 16 holes when his second round restarts.

With just two bogeys all week so far, Morikawa will hope to catch world number 15 Fleetwood at TPC Southwind, though he continues to play a mental battle on his own golf game.

"The self-belief when I tee it up is always there. It's just a hard game," Morikawa said. "Every day, you don't know what to expect. You don't know what you're going to get.

"Just kind of swing smooth, and that's my game. That's what I've been working on, to be able to hit those smooth cuts, and it's nice to see those over the first two days."

Kurt Kitayama had the low score of the round at 63, moving him to the top five on the leaderboard and level with Andrew Novak on eight-under.

"You can’t control what everyone else is doing," Kitayama said. "If you play well, it’s going to take care of itself. That’s kind of my mindset. But yeah, I’m peeking over quite a bit at the scoreboard."

Twenty-one of the 69 players in the field will need to complete their second round on Saturday, while the final group has eight holes remaining.

