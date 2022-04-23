Live Streaming Of Lucknow Super Giants Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2022: Watch LSG Vs MI Cricket Match Live

Probably, there is still for Mumbai Indians. All they need is a win. Rohit Sharma & Co face Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Group A return leg match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. The MI vs LSG match will be telecast live.

There's nothing to write home about after seven defeats and seven matches for Mumbai Indians. For KL Rahul's Giants, a league double over the most successful side in IPL will indeed be a giant achievement. In the first leg, the tournament debutants from Lucknow handed Mumbai an 18-run defeat.

Team News

Mumbai Indians : Nothing seems to be working for Mumbai. Skipper Rohit Sharma, one of the giants of the game, even looks clueless with his team falling apart. Against Lucknow, they are likely to go with the same XI, which almost defeated Chennai Super Kings.

MI Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah.

Lucknow Super Giants : After losing the opener, LSG registered three wins on the trot to show their title credentials. But they suffered two defeats in the next three outings. They are likely to field the same XI which defeated Mumbai in match 26.

LSG Likely Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

How To Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2022 Cricket Match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Live streaming of the LSG vs MI cricket match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Match starts 7:30 PM IST.

Venue And Pitch

In the seven matches played so far at Wankhede Stadium, the first four have been won by the teams batting second, but the last three have gone to the defending teams. Clearly a pattern. But one thing that's common is that it's a high-scoring venue. On Friday, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals aggregated 429 runs.

Squads

Lucknow Super Giants : KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder.