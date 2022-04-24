IPL 2022, LSG Vs MI, Live Cricket Scores: On Sachin Tendulkar's Birthday, Can Hapless Mumbai Indians Beat Lucknow Super Giants

All but out of the IPL 2022 playoff race, Mumbai Indians look for their first win when they take on Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium tonight. Follow LSG vs MI live cricket scores.
Sachin Tendulkar turned 49 on Sunday. If there is any gift that he will want on this special day will be a victory for Mumbai Indians. Tendulkar is a mentor of the five-time IPL champions. With no points in their kitty in IPL 2022, a struggling Mumbai Indians face Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night. Rohit Sharma’s team has lost seven consecutive matches – the most by any team at the start of an IPL season – and the pressure is evident in the body language of MI's players. However, anything that could boost their confidence is the fact that KL Rahul’s team is also coming on the back of an 18-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore. While LSG will be fighting it out to enter the top-4 of IPL 2022 table, MI would need a win to save themselves from further embarrassment. Notably, when the two teams met previously on April 16, LSG had defeated MI by 18 runs. Follow updates and live cricket scores of LSG vs MI, IPL 2022 match. (Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | Schedule)
The Lucknow Super Giants skipper is not only in the race of Orange Cap this season but is also scoring at a better strike rate this time. KL Rahul has scored 265 runs across seven innings at a strike rate of 141.71. Rahul has a great record against MI's main bowler Jasprit Bumrah.
Critics say Rohit Sharma has not been to prove that he is the captain of the Indian cricket team. That spark and dominance is clearly missing in the MI captain's batting. With a record 14 ducks in IPL, Rohit is in search of a breakthrough innings. Will it come tonight?
Hello everyone, welcome to this space. Mumbai Indians face Lucknow Super Giants challenge today. You will be getting all the match and score updates here. Stay connected!
