IPL 2022, LSG Vs MI, Live Cricket Scores: On Sachin Tendulkar's Birthday, Can Hapless Mumbai Indians Beat Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai’s cosmopolitanism is slowly giving way to food apartheid, as residents militantly police consumption of meat in their housing societies. And the hate is fast spreading across Maharashtra.

Sometimes, the way food gets positioned socially may have no relation to how science determines its nutritional value.

The new welfarism as part of the neoliberal reforms undertaken in early 1990s is yet to ensure that all citizens receive enough nutritious food

