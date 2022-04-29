IPL 2022: Sourav Ganguly On Virat Kohli’s Batting Form - ‘I Don’t Know What Is Going On In His head'

It is an open secret that Virat Kohli is struggling with his batting form. A problem that began with international cricket has now started affecting his Indian Premier League performance as well. While Kohli is without a century at the highest level for around two and a half years, his string of low scores in IPL 2022 make his case look further weak.

Virat Kohli, who is the leading run scorer in IPL history and also holds the record of scoring most runs (973) and most centuries (4) in a single season, is struggling to get his shots from the middle of his bat in IPL 2022. Across nine innings in the season, Kohli has scored just 128 runs at an average of 16. His performance also includes a consecutive first-ball ducks.

Talking about Kohli’s batting form, former India captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has said that he doesn’t know what is going on in Kohli’s mind. However, the Board chief asserted that he believes Kohli will get back in form.

Besides Kohli, another Indian batting giant, Rohit Sharma, is also struggling to score runs in IPL 2022. Rohit, the third-highest run-scorer in IPL history, has just 153 runs to his name from eight innings this season. Ganguly also backed Rohit to score runs.

"They are great players and I am sure they will get back in form. I hope they start scoring runs soon. I don't know what is going on in Virat Kohli's head but I am sure he will regain his form and get some good runs. He is a great player," Ganguly told News18.

While Virat Kohli’s team Royal Challengers Bangalore have won five of their nine games played so far and sit at the second half of the table, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are yet to win a game as they have lost all their eight matches played so far. Mumbai are at the bottom spot in the points table.