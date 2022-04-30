Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
IPL 2022, GT Vs RCB, Live Cricket Scores: All Eyes On Virat Kohli As Gujarat Titans Eye Fifth Win On-The-Trot

High-flying Gujarat Titans start favourites against embattled Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 43 of IPL 2022 in Mumbai. Follow here GT vs RCB live cricket scores.

Once again, all eyes will be on a misfiring Virat Kohli. Follow GT vs RCB, IPL 2022 live scores and updates.

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 2:16 pm

Royal Challengers Bangalore are a desperate lot. But a win against high-flying Gujarat Titans Saturday afternoon will not only revive their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign but also boost their faltering morale. Easier said than done though. Faf du Plessis & Co have lost their last two matches in shambolic manner. Then there is also an overarching narrative on Virat Kohli's poor form. In contrast, Hardik Pandya's Titans seem to be doing everything right. On an unbeaten run of four wins, debutants Gujarat Titans can become the first side to book a playoff spot in IPL 2022 with a win against RCB at the iconic Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Follow live cricket scores and updates of GT vs RCB, IPL 2022 match:

Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | Schedule

  • 30 Apr 2022 / 2:15 PM

    68 Scars

    Royal Challengers Bangalore were dismissed for 68 all out in their last match at Brabourne by Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was followed by 115 all out against Rajasthan Royals at MCA Stadium in Pune. RCB will look for some serious batting redemption against Gujarat Titans today.

