Rohit Sharma Admits Top-Order Failure After India’s ODI Series Win Vs England, Says ‘Need To Improve’

Captain Rohit Sharma has admitted the top-order including himself got out to poor shots after India’s ODI series win against England and they need to improve moving ahead with the T20 World Cup looming in few months’ time.

Chasing 260 to win the series-deciding third ODI and claim the rubber, India reached their target with five wickets in hand and 47 balls to spare, thanks to Rishabh Pant's maiden century in the format and Hardik Pandya’s all-round heroics.

“To be honest, the wicket didn’t have much. We played some not so good shots. Still back those guys (Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan) to come out good. (It was) one of those series where top order hasn't come to the party,” Rohit said after clinching the ODI series 2-1 on Sunday.

After missing the fifth Test against England, which India lost, Rohit could only manage a single fifty (first ODI) in the six white-ball games he played on the tour. His opening partner in ODIs, Shikhar Dhawan’s scores read 31 not out, 9 and 1.

Frustratingly, Virat Kohli’s barren run with his bat continued when he was out for just 17 on Sunday. In one Test, two ODIs and two T20s that Kohli played on this England tour, the former India captain managed just 76 runs in total with the highest being 20 in the second innings of the Test match.

However, Rohit backed his players stating they bring a lot to the table. “Have got nothing more to say because I know the quality they bring to the team,” added the skipper. The Mumbai batter also acknowledged that there are ‘some solid guys’ waiting in the wings.

The India skipper said the side will look to focus on the bench strength. “We've got some solid guys sitting on the bench who've been waiting to get a game. Want to create that bench strength (ahead of T20 World Cup).

“Injuries are bound to happen, have to manage workload, so need to build bench strength. Have got some solid guys who will get their opportunity in the West Indies,” Rohit said. India will play three ODIs and five T20s against West Indies starting July 22.

On the series win, Rohit said, “Very pleased (with series win). We came here, wanted to achieve something as a group in white-ball, and we did. Moving forward there are things we need to improve but pleased with the effort.”

“Came here, wanted to achieve something as a group in white ball. We were here last time and were beaten, I remember that. Not an easy place to come and win games,” said Rohit, who became the third Indian skipper to win a bilateral ODI series win in England after MS Dhoni and Mohammad Azharuddin.

Rohit also became the first Indian captain to win both ODI and T20 series in England. India’s first ODI series win on English soil was under Mohammad Azharuddin in 1990 before Dhoni repeated the feat in 2014.

With PTI Inputs