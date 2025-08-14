WNBA: Atlanta Dream Extend Winning Streak To Six With Victory Over Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm got as close as 77-69 in the fourth before Gray answered with a basket and Howard added two free throws for a 12-point lead with 2:37 left

Rhyne Howard #10 of the Atlanta Dream reacts after her three point basket against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on August 13, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.
Rhyne Howard scored 25 points and Allisha Gray had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Atlanta Dream to their sixth consecutive victory, 85-75 over the Seattle Storm on Wednesday night.

Howard made three 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds of the third quarter to give Atlanta a 68-54 lead. She banked in a 3 with 3.9 seconds left and then stole the inbounds pass, leading to another 3-pointer from the same spot.

Seattle got as close as 77-69 in the fourth before Gray answered with a basket and Howard added two free throws for a 12-point lead with 2:37 left.

Atlanta (21-11) moved past New York (21-12) for second place in the WNBA standings with 12 games remaining. The Dream play the Storm again on Friday in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Brittney Griner had 11 points and eight rebounds and Maya Caldwell scored 10, all in the first half, for Atlanta.

Nneka Ogwumike led Seattle (16-17) with 29 points and nine rebounds.

Surging Aces down Liberty

Jewell Loyd had 21 points and five 3-pointers off the bench and the Las Vegas Aces won their fifth straight game, 83-77 over the New York Liberty.

It was Las Vegas' first regular-season win against New York since Aug. 17, 2023.

A’ja Wilson had 17 points and 16 rebounds for her 15th double-double of the season. Jackie Young added 15 points and Chelsea Gray had 13 for Las Vegas (19-14). Loyd recorded her 26th career game with at least five made 3-pointers - tied for third most in WNBA history with her coach Becky Hammon.

Emma Meesseman led New York (21-12) with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Sabrina Ionescu added 18 points and Jonquel Jones had 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Breanna Stewart (knee), Isabelle Harrison (concussion) and Nyara Sabally (knee) did not play.

Loyd and Young each made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions late in the third quarter. Young was fouled on her shot and made the free throw for a four-point play to give Las Vegas its first lead, 59-58, since it was 33-31.

Burton leads Valkyries past Mystics

Veronica Burton set career highs with six 3-pointers and 30 points and Cecilia Zandalasini also made six 3s and finished with 20 points as the Golden State Valkyries beat the Washington Mystics 88-83 for their third straight win.

The expansion Valkyries set franchise records for 3-pointers (15) and 3-point percentage (46.7%).

Burton, who made 10 of 13 from the field, finished with seven rebounds and seven assists. Tiffany Hayes scored 14 points and Janelle Salaün added 11 for Golden State (17-15), which has won all three meetings with Washington.

Sonia Citron scored 13 points for the Mystics during a 29-9 fourth-quarter run that trimmed their deficit to 86-83. Citron converted a three-point play and hit a 3-pointer before she found Sug Sutton for a 3 that capped the spurt with 53.8 seconds to play.

Hayes made two free throws with 15.4 seconds left.

Sutton had 15 points and seven assists and Citron also finished with 15 points. Kiki Iriafen added 14 points and 10 rebounds - the rookie's 10th double-double this season.

