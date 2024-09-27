Viswanathan Anand Vs Hikaru Nakamura Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Global Chess League Exhibition Match

Even as the euphoria of India's historic double Chess Olympiad gold in Budapest still pervades the air, the country and rest of the world's chess lovers are in for another delightful treat, this time through an exhibition match between the legendary Viswanathan Anand and American grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura. (More Chess News)
The match will serve as a pre-cursor to the upcoming Global Chess League (GCL) edition, and fans cannot wait for the face-off between Anand, an ornament of the game, and Nakamura, a contemporary blitz genius. The clash is scheduled for Friday, September 27, 2024 at 7:30pm IST.
The second season of GCL will be held in London from October 3 to 12. The season 2 jerseys for the six franchises have been launched, ahead of the league's start.
The victorious Indian teams in the Open and women's section at the Olympiad have taken the world by storm. With most luminaries acknowledging the role Anand played in inspiring the young turks of today, it will be interesting to see how the timeless titan performs in the exhibition match.
Meanwhile, all-time great Vladimir Kramnik has questioned the use of 'Kick' platform for streaming the match, sharing screenshots of articles pointing to its streaming of gambling games and online casinos.
"On Kick? Platform with quite some reputation... Otherwise interesting event," Kramnik posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Viswanathan Anand Vs Hikaru Nakamura: Live Streaming Details
The exhibition match between Viswanathan Anand and Hikaru Nakamura will be played on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 7:30pm IST. It will be live streamed on the Kick platform's GCL page, as well as Nakamura's page in India and elsewhere.