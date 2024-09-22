Other Sports

Indian Women Win Chess Olympiad Title; Never-Before Golden Double Achieved

Harika-Dronavalli-india-chess-olympiad-2024
Harika Dronavalli beat Azerbaijan's Gunay Mammadzada in the final round of the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024 in Budapest. Photo: FIDE/Mark Livshitz
info_icon

India completed an unprecedented gold medal double at the FIDE Chess Olympiad on Sunday (September 22, 2024), as the women's team complemented the Open section triumph with a title of their own in Budapest. (More Chess News)

The Indian women's team, comprising Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal and Tania Sachdev, beat Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5 in the final round to stay on top of the standings.

They warded off Kazakhstan's challenge for the title. India and Kazakhstan were both at 17 points after 10 rounds, and the results of the last round were to determine the gold medal. India’s cause was helped by the United States of America, who held the Kazakhs to a draw.

D Harika was at her technical best, striking on the top board for the team and Divya Deshmukh yet again outclassed her opponent to confirm her individual gold medal on the third board as well.

After R Vaishali drew her game, the Indian team confirmed the victory with Vantika Agrawal scoring another brilliant triumph.

The men's team had earlier clinched the country's first-ever Chess Olympiad (in-person) gold medal in the open section. The young Indian team comprising D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujrathi and and Pentala Harikrishna beat Slovenia in the final round to bring home the title.

