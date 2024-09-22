Other Sports

India Crowned Chess Olympiad Champions For First Time In Event's History

India's maiden Chess Olympiad title victory was confirmed in the final round in Budapest, after D Gukesh beat Vladimir Fedoseev and Arjun Erigaisi prevailed over Jan Subelj

arjun-erigaisi-indian-chess-olympiad-fide-photo
India's Arjun Erigaisi beat Slovenia's Jan Subelj in the final round of FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024. Photo: FIDE/Maria Emelianova
info_icon

They have done it. The young Indian team comprising D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi has clinched the country's first-ever Chess Olympiad (in-person) gold medal in the open section.

The title victory was confirmed in the final round in Budapest on Sunday (September 22, 2024), after Gukesh beat Vladimir Fedoseev and Erigaisi prevailed over Jan Subelj. At least a tie was secured against Slovenia, which was enough to hand gold medal to the prodigious Indian squad.

In a trailblazing campaign, the Indian team remained unbeaten through the 11 rounds, starting off with eight back-to-back wins before it was held to a draw by defending champions Uzbekistan.

Nevertheless, India returned to winning ways in the next match, defeating top seeds USA in the 10th round to virtually seal the gold medal deal.

With this unprecedented triumph, India bettered their showing in the 2022 Olympiad, where they had bagged a bronze medal in Chennai. India had earlier claimed another bronze in the 2014 edition.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Equals Shane Warne's Record With 6-Wicket Haul Against Bangladesh
  2. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: RSA Bowlers Deal Early Blows To AFG
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: India D Beat India A 257 Runs As Arshdeep Singh Takes Six Wickets
  4. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin, Jadeja Pick Nine As India Humble Bangladesh In Chennai - In Pics
  5. England Vs Australia, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Cricket Match
Football News
  1. Kerala Blasters Vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Fans In Kochi Eager For Their Team's Season's First Win!
  2. Luis Enrique Cautious About Anointing Ousmane Dembele As Kylian Mbappe Replacement
  3. Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone To Manage Players' Minutes As Packed Schedule Bites
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Juventus Share Points With Napoli After 0-0 Draw - In Pics
  5. English Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United Play Out Goalless Draw Against Crystal Palace - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Fights Back To Beat Daria Kasatkina In Korea Open Final
  2. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
  3. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  4. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  5. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tirupati Laddu Row: Jagan Reddy Writes To PM; Pawan Kalyan’s 11-Day Penance
  2. Day In Pics: September 22 2024
  3. Bengaluru Woman's Dismemberment Discovery Reminds Nation Of Shraddha Walker's Murder
  4. Kejriwal Lashes Out At PM Modi, BJP And 'Corrupt' Leaders Days After Resigning As Delhi CM
  5. PM Modi US Visit: Quad Summit, $7.5M Cancer Moonshot Grant And Strengthening India-US Ties | Day 1 Highlights
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  2. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  3. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  4. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  5. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
World News
  1. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  2. Elon Musk And Indian-American Billionaire Vinod Khosla Clash On X Over Public Beach Access Controversy
  3. Sri Lanka Elections 2024: Presidential Poll Goes To Historic 2nd Count After No Candidate Crosses 50% Mark
  4. Iran Mine Explosion: 51 Killed After Methane Leak Causes Blast In Coal Mine
  5. At Biden’s Last Quad, An Emphasis On Its Continuing Relevance  
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch