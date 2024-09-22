India Crowned Chess Olympiad Champions For First Time In Event's History

They have done it. The young Indian team comprising D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi has clinched the country's first-ever Chess Olympiad (in-person) gold medal in the open section.
The title victory was confirmed in the final round in Budapest on Sunday (September 22, 2024), after Gukesh beat Vladimir Fedoseev and Erigaisi prevailed over Jan Subelj. At least a tie was secured against Slovenia, which was enough to hand gold medal to the prodigious Indian squad.
In a trailblazing campaign, the Indian team remained unbeaten through the 11 rounds, starting off with eight back-to-back wins before it was held to a draw by defending champions Uzbekistan.
Nevertheless, India returned to winning ways in the next match, defeating top seeds USA in the 10th round to virtually seal the gold medal deal.
With this unprecedented triumph, India bettered their showing in the 2022 Olympiad, where they had bagged a bronze medal in Chennai. India had earlier claimed another bronze in the 2014 edition.