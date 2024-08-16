Vinesh Phogat: PM Narendra Modi Hails Wrestler; Calls Her Feat 'A Moment Of Great Pride' For The Country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, August 16 hailed the valiant efforts of wrestler Vinesh Phogat despite the latter failing to land a medal at the recently concluded Paris Olympic Games 2024. (Medal Tally| Schedule & Results| Full Coverage)
The 29-year-old was disqualified before her gold medal bout after she failed to weigh in by 100gms in her 50kg gold medal bout.
PM Modi, during an interaction with Indian contingent at his residence in Delhi on Independence Day, said that Vinesh's feat of becoming the first wrestler to make into the Olympics final was a 'moment of great pride' for the country.
“Vinesh became the first Indian to reach the wrestling finals. It is a moment of great pride for us,” said PM Modi.
The Prime Minister hosted the contingent after the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, where too the athletes were in attendance on Thursday. The video of the interaction was shared by Modi and the athletes could be seen having one-on-one chats with the PM.
The Prime Minister said that the just-concluded Paris Olympics is going to be a turning point for India. The 117-member Indian contingent returned with six medals, including one silver and five bronze. The count was one less than Tokyo and there was no gold in the tally this time.
But Modi appreciated the efforts of all athletes who represented the country and said their inputs will help in successfully getting the hosting rights of the 2036 Games.
"Those who have returned after losing, please get this out of your mind. You made the country proud and came back after learning something. Sports is one area where no one loses, everybody learns," Modi said.
"I believe Paris Olympics will be a launch-pad for the rise of Indian sports. This is going to be our turning point. After that there will only be wins. We are not going to stop," the Prime Minister added.
The Prime Minister termed the athletes as "India's soldiers of 2036 Olympics".
"India is preparing to host the 2036 Olympics. In this case many athletes who played in the Olympics, their inputs are very important. You might have observed many things there, from Olympics planning to all facilities, from sports management to event management," Modi said.
"Your experiences, your observations, we need to write them down, so in 2036 Olympics all the little things and experiences of yours will help us in preparing for the Games. In one way you are soldiers of 2036 Olympics," he added.
(With PTI inputs)