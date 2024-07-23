USA At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'No Thought' Of Replacing Kevin Durant, Says Steve Kerr

Team USA basketball coach Steve Kerr says there is "no thought" of replacing Kevin Durant in the Olympic squad despite him suffering with a calf strain. (More Basketball News)
The USA played their final warm-up game ahead of the Games, with LeBron James starring as they beat Germany 92-88 in London on Monday to make it five wins on the bounce.
However, Durant has not played in any of those five pre-Olympic games due to a right calf injury he sustained while training last month.
Despite stepping up his training in the last week, he is still a doubt for their opener against Serbia on Sunday.
Kerr has until Saturday to finalise his roster for the Games, and insisted he would not be calling up a replacement for Durant, who he hopes will get to train with the rest of the team when they travel to Paris.
"There's no thought of replacing Kevin," Kerr said. "I was hoping he would get a game in here, but it just didn't work out that way.
"When he missed time, he came right back - and he is who he is.
"He's one of the most skilled players of all time. So, we hope he comes back soon, and I think he'll fit right in."
The USA are aiming to win a fifth consecutive gold medal at this year's Olympics, and will also face South Sudan and Puerto Rico in Group C.