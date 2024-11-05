Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 11: U Mumba Pip Dabang Delhi, Notch Up Third Win Of Season

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Manjeet and Rohit Raghav starred for U Mumba to help their team over the line in a 32-26 victory at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad

Pro Kabaddi League season 11 game between U Mumba and Dabang Delhi
Action from the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 game between U Mumba and Dabang Delhi. Photo: Special Arrangement
U Mumba picked up their third win of the season, overcoming a hard-fought battle against Dabang Delhi K.C. The Season 2 champions came out on top with a scoreline of 32-26 at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.  (More Pro Kabaddi League News)

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Manjeet and Rohit Raghav starred for U Mumba to help their team over the line.

It was a fast start from Manjeet and Ashu Malik, with both raiders getting 4 of the first 6 points for U Mumba and Dabang Delhi K.C. respectively. Amirmohammad Zafardanesh soon joined the party for U Mumba, giving them a two point lead with a couple of sharp raids halfway through the first half.

Action from the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 game between Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas. - Special Arrangement
Pro Kabaddi League 11: Jaipur Pink Panthers Prevail Narrowly Over UP Yoddhas

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The defenders soon took charge though, exchanging blows to make sure they don’t give away any easy points. Yogesh stood tall for Dabang Delhi K.C. with 4 points in the first half, while Sunil Kumar and Sombir did the defensive work for U Mumba.

The latter gave U Mumba the lead in the last play of the first half, with a strong tackle to close out a closely contested half at 14-13.

U Mumba came flying off the blocks in the second half as Manjeet scored a two-point raid. Amirmohammad Zafardanesh followed that up by inflicting an ALL OUT to give U-Mumba a 6-point lead.

Dabang Delhi K.C. managed a response of their own with their captain leading from the front. Ashu Malik scored a couple of points to reduce the deficit for his side as they looked to fight back.

Action from the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 match between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Giants. - Special Arrangement
Pro Kabaddi League 11: Puneri Paltan Thrash Out-Of-Sorts Gujarat Giants 49-30

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Rohit Raghav emerged as the hero for U Mumba towards end with crucial exchanges in the second half . The Season 2 champions managed to slow things down in the final stages of the game, protecting a 6-point lead with under four minutes to go.

Dabang Delhi K.C. weren’t going to go down without a fight though. Yogesh completed his Super 5, while Ashu Malik completed his Super 10 to cut the gap down to 3 points with under two minutes to go.

With the tension palpable, Manjeet came in clutch for U Mumba in the end, tackling Ashu Malik and following it up with a raid, while Amirmohammad Zafardanesh closed the door on any possibility of a comeback for the Season 8 champions.

The schedule for PKL season 11 matches on Wednesday, November 6 is as follows:

Match 1: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba – 8pm

Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans – 9pm

