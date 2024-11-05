Pro Kabaddi League 11: Puneri Paltan Thrash Out-Of-Sorts Gujarat Giants 49-30

The second half started off with an ALL OUT going, again, in the favour of the Puneri Paltan, who were well and truly in control of the contest. The early exchanges saw the Puneri Paltan continue to pick up points at will, while the Gujarat Giants had Guman Singh and Rakesh fighting on. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan’s Pankaj Mohite, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan and Gaurav Khatri were causing their opponents all sorts of problems. At the half-hour mark, the Puneri Paltan led by 25 points.