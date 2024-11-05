Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 11: Puneri Paltan Thrash Out-Of-Sorts Gujarat Giants 49-30

Akash Shinde scoring 11 points for Puneri Paltan, and for the Gujarat Giants, it was Guman Singh who stood out with 13 points

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Pro Kabaddi League season 11 match between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Giants
Action from the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 match between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Giants. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

The Puneri Paltan extended their unbeaten run to four games when they stormed past the listless Gujarat Giants in grand style at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, in Gachibowli, in Hyderabad, on Monday evening. (More Pro Kabaddi League News)

The Puneri Paltan won the game by a scoreline of 49-30, with Akash Shinde scoring 11 points, and defenders Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri and Aman all scoring a Hi-5 each. Meanwhile, for the Gujarat Giants, it was Guman Singh who stood out with 13 points.

Defending champions Puneri Paltan were out of the blocks at rapid pace, and picked up an early lead against the Gujarat Giants, who found it tough to get going in the initial minutes. Within the first five minutes the Puneri Paltan also landed an ALL OUT via Abinesh Nadarajan on the Gujarat Giants, which put the Season 10 champions in the box seat.

Midway through the first half, the Puneri Paltan led the Gujarat Giants by 9 points, with Akash Shinde and Abinesh Nadarajan leading the way for their side. The Gujarat Giants had Guman Singh fighting a lone battle at this point, and what put them under more pressure is a second ALL OUT. At the half-time break, the dominant Puneri Paltan led the contest by 30-9.

Action from the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 match between UP Yoddhas and Patna Pirates. - Special Arrangement
Pro Kabaddi League 11: Devank, Ayan Lead Patna Pirates To Thrilling Win Over UP Yoddhas

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The second half started off with an ALL OUT going, again, in the favour of the Puneri Paltan, who were well and truly in control of the contest. The early exchanges saw the Puneri Paltan continue to pick up points at will, while the Gujarat Giants had Guman Singh and Rakesh fighting on. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan’s Pankaj Mohite, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan and Gaurav Khatri were causing their opponents all sorts of problems. At the half-hour mark, the Puneri Paltan led by 25 points.

In the final phase of the contest, the Gujarat Giants had a few positive moments, both in defence and in attack, including being able to land an ALL OUT on the Puneri Paltan. But it was never going to be enough, as the Puneri Paltan romped over the line to a comprehensive and comfortable win to kick start their week.

The schedule for PKL season 11 matches on Tuesday, November 5 is as follows:

Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panther vs UP Yoddhas – 8pm

Match 2: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi K.C. – 9pm

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Tries Out AI Tool That Filters Social Media Abuse In Women's Cricket: Report
  2. Oman Vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match 45
  3. Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Match Called Off Due To Rain
  4. Assam Vs Tamil Nadu Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group C Round 4: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match
  5. Haryana Vs Punjab Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group C Round 4: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match
Football News
  1. Sporting Vs Man City, Champions League: Hjulmand Rates Gyokeres Above Haaland
  2. Arsenal Sporting Director Edu Gaspar Resigns: 'Time To Pursue Different Challenge'
  3. Sporting Vs Man City, UCL: Amorim Draws Funny Alex Ferguson Parallel Ahead Of Clash
  4. Liverpool Vs Leverkusen, Champions League: Slot Urges Reds To Be More Consistent
  5. PSV Vs Girona, Champions League: Hosts Seek To Bounce Back From Ajax Loss
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  2. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  3. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  4. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
  5. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP Bypolls: Samajwadi Party Candidate Naseem Solanki Takes On BJP’s Suresh Awasthi In Sisamau
  2. Privacy Is Privacy; Even Spouse Cannot Violate It, Says Madras High Court
  3. IAF's MiG-29 Jet Crashes Near Agra, Pilot Ejects Safely; Court Of Inquiry Ordered
  4. Canada Temple Attack: PM Modi Condemns Attack; India Calls On Trudeau Govt For Action
  5. Day In Pics: November 04, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  2. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  3. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  4. Don: 1978-Forever
  5. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
  2. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
  3. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
  4. The Political Battleground That Is The American Courtroom
  5. The Rise And Rise Of Donald Trump
World News
  1. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
  2. Iranian Women's Long Fight For Freedom
  3. Spain Floods: Survivors Express Rage Against Govt Officials, King As They Visit Flood-Ravaged Valencia
  4. 'Hazardous' AQI Levels In Lahore Triggers Blame Game Between India, Pakistan
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israel Cancels 1967 UNRWA Agreement; Protestors Call For Urgent Ceasefire Deal
Latest Stories
  1. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  2. Mumbai Vs Odisha Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane Play
  3. Karnataka Vs Bengal Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 4 Match
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Highlights: Aussies Win Low-Scoring MCG Thriller By 2 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead
  5. Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 4 Match
  6. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  7. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival
  8. Today's Horoscope For November 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs