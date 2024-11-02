Pro Kabaddi League 11: Devank, Ayan Lead Patna Pirates to Thrilling Win Over UP Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas’ captain Surender Gill and Gagan Gowda got the team off to a bright start, as the raced into a 3-point lead within first few minutes of the contest. And complementing them was the defensive unit, which put the UP Yoddhas in the box seat early on. 7 minutes in, Hitesh and UP Yoddhas inflicted an ALL OUT on the Patna Pirates as well. At this point, the UP Yoddhas were well and truly bossing the contest.