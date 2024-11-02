Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 11: Devank, Ayan Lead Patna Pirates to Thrilling Win Over UP Yoddhas

Devank and Ayan together notched up 20 points as the Patna Pirates won by a 42-37 margin. For the UP Yoddhas, Gagan Gowda top-scored with nine points, while Bharat bagged six points

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Pro Kabaddi League season 11 match between UP Yoddhas and Patna Pirates
Action from the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 match between UP Yoddhas and Patna Pirates. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

Having trailed in the initial part of the match, the Patna Pirates came back in style, as they romped past the UP Yoddhas and won by a scoreline of 42-37 at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Saturday. For the Patna Pirates, the dynamic Devank was once again the star of the show with 11 points. (More PKL News)

Along with Devank, the Patna Pirates also had Ayan scoring 9 points. For the UP Yoddhas, it was Gagan Gowda who top scored with 9 points, while Hitesh registered a High 5 and Bharat bagged 6 points.

UP Yoddhas’ captain Surender Gill and Gagan Gowda got the team off to a bright start, as the raced into a 3-point lead within first few minutes of the contest. And complementing them was the defensive unit, which put the UP Yoddhas in the box seat early on. 7 minutes in, Hitesh and UP Yoddhas inflicted an ALL OUT on the Patna Pirates as well. At this point, the UP Yoddhas were well and truly bossing the contest.

For the Patna Pirates, it was Devank and Ayan, who were leading the charge, yet again. But, midway through the first half, it was the UP Yoddhas, who led the contest by 7 points.

After that, the Patna Pirates started to mount a comeback, with Ayan taking charge in attack and the Shubham Shide led defence supporting him brilliantly. The contest turned on its head with 5 minutes to go in the half, as the Patna Pirates inflicted an ALL OUT on the UP Yoddhas, which brought both teams to 15-15.

Action from the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 game between Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates in Hyderabad. - Special Arrangement
Pro Kabaddi League 11: Pawan Sehrawat's Telugu Titans Edge Patna Pirates 28-26

BY Outlook Sports Desk

From then on in, the three-time champions cranked up the intensity, and ended a well contested first half with the lead. At the break, the Patna Pirates led 23-19.

The Patna Pirates started the second half brightly, and had the better of their opponents in the first few minutes. But Bharat and Hitesh ensured the UP Yoddhas would stay within touching distance of the Patna Pirates.

Devank, Ayan and Shubham Shinde were pulling the strings for the Patna Pirates, who despite all the pressure, managed to hold onto the lead. For the UP Yoddhas, Surender Gill, Gagan Gowda, Hitesh and Bharat were working well in sync, which was causing their opponents some concern. At the half-hour mark, the Patna Pirates led by 3 points, but it was still anyone’s game.

The final phase of play saw Devank complete yet another Super 10, after which the Patna Pirates landed an ALL OUT on the UP Yoddhas as well. From the on in, the Patna Pirates, started to consolidate on their lead. Eventually, the Patna Pirates won the contest, and registered their third win of the season.

The schedule for PKL season 11 matches on Sunday, November 3 is as follows:

Match 1: Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers – 8pm

Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba – 9pm

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Hong Kong Sixes, Day 2 Wrap: Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Enter Semi-Finals
  2. Virat Kohli To Play Till 2027? Star Batter Aims To Complete 20 Years At RCB
  3. Nepal Vs USA Toss Update, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: NEP Opt To Bowl - Check Playing 11s
  4. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh ODIs: Shanto Stays Captain, No Shakib Or Litton - Breaking Down BAN Squad
  5. IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Jadeja, Ashwin Strengthen India's Bid On Day 2 To Avoid Series Whitewash At Home
Football News
  1. Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester City, EPL: Cherries End Worst Record In English Football With Shock Win
  2. Liverpool 2-1 Brighton, Premier League: Salah Seals Comeback Win To Send Reds Top
  3. Bayern Munich 3-0 Union Berlin, Bundesliga: Harry Kane Nets Twice In Easy Win For Hosts
  4. FC Goa 3-0 Bengaluru FC Highlights, Indian Super League: Gaurs Shock Blues With Goals From Sadiku, Brison & Drazic
  5. Newcastle United 1-0 Arsenal, Premier League: Arteta Says Gunners 'Deserved To Lose'
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters: Alexander Zverev Pips Holger Rune To Enter His First Hard-Court Final Of Season
  2. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Determined To Remain World Number One Ahead Of Swiatek
  3. Ugo Humbert Vs Karen Khachanov Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out In Quarter-Finals
  5. WTA Finals 2024 Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, Format, Groups - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NC, Congress Seek Investigation As Kashmir Valley Sees Rise In Terror Attacks
  2. Canada Names India In Cyber Threat List, Accuses It Of 'Likely' Spying
  3. 'Worst Slogan': Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi's 'Batenge Toh Katenge' Remark
  4. MEA Responds To US Sanctions On Indian Firms For Aiding Russia
  5. India Summons Canadian High Commission Official Over Amit Shah Allegations
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  2. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
  3. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  4. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  5. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
World News
  1. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  2. Canada Names India In Cyber Threat List, Accuses It Of 'Likely' Spying
  3. India Summons Canadian High Commission Official Over Amit Shah Allegations
  4. Iran's Supreme Leader Threatens Israel, US With 'A Crushing Response' Over Israeli Attack
  5. Deluge Wrecks Havoc Across Eastern Spain
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival