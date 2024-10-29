Pro Kabaddi League 11: Pawan Sehrawat's Telugu Titans Edge Patna Pirates 28-26

As the final game progressed, the two sides cranked up the intensity and were trading points and raids, such that the difference between them stood at 1-point with 5 minutes to go. That’s when Ashish Narwal scored a Super Raid, which gave the Telugu Titans some breathing space. Ayan bounced back with a crisp raid right after for the Patna Pirates, which put the game on a knife edge with a couple of minutes to go. However, the Telugu Titans held on with some fierce individual performances, that got them the much-needed win.