Pro Kabaddi League 11: Haryana Steelers Overcome Dabang Delhi K.C. 41-34 In Hyderabad

For the Haryana Steelers, it was Shivam Patare doing the chunk of the heavy lifting early on, as captain Jaideep, who was playing his first game of the season, settled in nicely within the first ten minutes of the game. With just over 5 minutes left in the first half, Mohammadreza Shadloui pulled off a stunning three-point Super Raid to further propel the Haryana Steelers ahead. The Haryana Steelers clinched an ALL OUT with 2 minutes left on the clock, and went into the half-time break with a massive 11-point lead with the score reading 24-13.