Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 11: Jaipur Pink Panthers Prevail Narrowly Over UP Yoddhas

While Neeraj Narwal’s nine points was the highlight of Jaipur Pink Panthers' performance, it was Arjun Deshwal’s day as he became the seventh raider to score 1000 raid points in PKL history

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Pro Kabaddi League season 11 game between Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas
Action from the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 game between Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

A double delight was in store for the Jaipur Pink Panthers at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday as their side prevailed over the UP Yoddhas with a tight 33-30 win. (More Pro Kabaddi League News)

While Neeraj Narwal’s 9 points (7 Raid Points) was the highlight of their performance, it was Arjun Deshwal’s day as he became just the seventh raider to score 1000 Raid Points in PKL history.

It was a slow start to the game for both teams. Jaipur Pink Panthers' Arjun Deshwal opened the scoring, before Gagan Gowda joined the party for the UP Yoddhas.

The teams exchanged points regularly throughout the game, although the Jaipur Pink Panthers were ahead of their opponents for most of the first half. Neeraj Narwal complemented his captain Arjun well throughout, while Reza Mirbagheri and Surjeet Singh commanded the defense.

Action from the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 match between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Giants. - Special Arrangement
Pro Kabaddi League 11: Puneri Paltan Thrash Out-Of-Sorts Gujarat Giants 49-30

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Despite this, it was the UP Yoddhas who took a two-point lead at the end of the second half, with the score reading 15-17. This was due to a successful Super Tackle by Sumit to get Arjun off the mat. Bharat Hooda's four Raid Points and one Tackle Point also aided their efforts, ably supported by Gagan Gowda in attack and Ashu Singh in the defense.

Super Tackles seemed to be the name of the game for the UP Yoddhas as they first got Neeraj Narwal, and then the dangerous Arjun Deshwal. However, the UP Yoddhas were playing on fumes since the start of the second half, allowing the Jaipur Pink Panthers to get the first ALL OUT of the game in the 12th minute.

It was Neeraj Narwal to took charge of the raiding department for the Jaipur Pink Panthers. On the other side, Hitesh completed a High 5, which kept his team in the game. As the match continued to be lop-sided, Arjun Deshwal created his own piece of history as he became the second-fastest raider to 1000 Raid Points, getting Surender Gill with the slightest of touches.

Action from the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas. - Special Arrangement
Pro Kabaddi League 11: Bengaluru Bulls Snatch Thrilling Win Over Tamil Thalaivas

BY Outlook Sports Desk

A see-saw game to the very end, Reza Mirbagheri finished the match with a High 5. But it was Ankush Rathee’s successful defense on Surender Gill that effectively sealed a win by just three points for the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The schedule for PKL season 11 matches on Wednesday, November 6 is as follows:

Match 1: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba – 8pm

Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans – 9pm

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Virat Kohli Birthday: Lord's Ground Wishes Indian Batting Stalwart In Unique Style - Watch
  2. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 10 Franchises To Vie For 204 Slots Among 1574 Players; See List of Categories
  3. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Date And Venue Confirmed - Here's All You Need To Know
  4. Women's Premier League Gets New, Dedicated January-February Window From 2026 Onwards
  5. Mumbai Vs Odisha Preview, Ranji Trophy: Shreyas Iyer Back, Prithvi Shaw Dropped
Football News
  1. Bayern Vs Benfica: Kompany Targeting Champions League Top Eight Despite Stuttering Start
  2. Mbappe Must Adapt To Madrid Role, Forget 'Best In World' Vinicius: Benzema
  3. PSG Vs Atletico Madrid, UCL: Enrique In Awe Of Simeone Energy Ahead Of Reunion
  4. Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract 'Up To Him And Club', Says Arne Slot
  5. Lightning Strike Kills Peruvian Footballer During League Match: Unfortunate Incident Caught On Camera
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  2. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  3. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  4. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  5. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat: 3 Workers Dead As Structure Collapses On Bullet Train Route
  2. LDF, UDF Engaging In 'Appeasement Politics' By Opposing Waqf Law Amendment: BJP
  3. Bengaluru Hit-And-Run: Drunk 20-Year-Old Mercedes Driver Kills Woman | A Look Back At Pune Porsche Case
  4. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Expels 5 Leaders Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  5. Delhi Gears Up For Assembly Polls, Pollution Takes Spotlight In Campaign
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  2. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  3. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  4. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  5. Don: 1978-Forever
US News
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across States
  2. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
  3. Glimpses Into The American Mind | Election Diary
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  5. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
World News
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across States
  2. Ukrainian Troops Engage With North Korean Units For First Time In Russia
  3. 'Unlawful': Canadian Police Warns Of Arrest As Thousands Of Hindus Protest Against Brampton Temple Attack
  4. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
  5. Middle East: US Warns Israel Over Lack Of Aid To Gaza; Another Hezbollah Commander Killed In Lebanon | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across States
  2. Middle East: US Warns Israel Over Lack Of Aid To Gaza; Another Hezbollah Commander Killed In Lebanon | Latest
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  4. World Athlete Of the Year Awards 2024: WA Unveils Finalists - Check Full List
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  6. Daily Horoscope, November 5, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: A Look At Indian Batting Maestro's Memorable Records And Feats
  8. Shakib Al Hasan: Cricketer Reported For Suspect Action While Representing Surrey In County C'ship