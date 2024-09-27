Other Sports

Tvesa Malik And Pranavi Urs Start Strong With Identical 1-Over 72 At Open De France

England’s Bel Wardle, home favourite Emma Grechi and the in-form Kirsten Rudgeley all fired cards of 5-under 66 at Golf Barriere in Deauville to top the leaderboard

tvesa malik-Golf
Tvesa Malik. Photo: X/@jswsports
Indian golfers Pranavi Urs and Tvesa Malik began with identical cards of 1-over 72 at the wet and windy opening round of the Lacoste Open de France. (More Sports News)

They were tied for T-35 on a day, when play was also suspended in between due to weather.

Three players chasing their maiden Ladies European Tour (LET) win share the lead. England’s Bel Wardle, home favourite Emma Grechi and the in-form Kirsten Rudgeley all fired cards of 5-under 66 at Golf Barriere in Deauville to top the leaderboard.

Pranavi, a multiple winner on her home Tour, Hero WPG Tour who is coming off a Top-10 finish in Spain last week, had four birdies and five bogeys.

Tvesa, also a multiple winner at home and has one international pro title on Sunshine Tour, had three birdies against four bogeys.

Wardle, who is yet to make a cut on the LET in her rookie season, posted eight birdies including four a row on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th.

Following suit shortly after was Grechi. Playing at home, and with her mum on the bag, the 26-year-old got off to a great start eagling the par-5 2nd at Golf Barriere. She would follow this up with birdies at the 5th, 9th and 11th for a bogey-free card.

After a brief lightning delay, Rudgeley also posted a bogey-free card in the afternoon to continue her excellent form.

A bunched leaderboard trailed the leaders with 10 players within three shots of the trio.

Four players share fourth on four-under par, a quartet which includes Norway’s Marianne Skarpnord, Switzerland’s Elena Moosmann, Italy’s Virginia Elena Carta and Ireland’s Lauren Walsh.

The 54-hole stroke play competition will see a cut to the top 60 professionals and ties after 36 holes.

