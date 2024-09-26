Other Sports

Adam Scott Eyes Elusive Presidents Cup Victory After Two-Decade Drought

The opening fourballs session is followed by five foursomes matches on Friday, a double session (four matches each) on Saturday, followed by the Sunday singles

adam scott in the Presidents Cup X claire rogers
Adam Scott with his teammates in the Presidents Cup. Photo: X | Claire Rogers
info_icon

Adam Scott has never played on a winning team in the Presidents Cup, a tale as woeful as the Internationals losing streak against the Americans. (More Sports News)

He has played in 49 matches and partnered with 16 players. He was part of the tie in South Africa when he made his debut in 2003, and nine consecutive losses followed. The 44-year-old Australian realizes he won't get many more chances.

And yet his optimism is as high as ever.

“We are determined to go out there this year and change the script of this event,” Scott said. "Certainly, I want to improve my record in this event and I'm very determined. I don't know how many more opportunities I'll get, if any. So this is a big week for me.

“But I have a lot of belief in this team,” he said. “I can't remember feeling so comfortable coming into a Presidents Cup.”

Jordan Spieth is out of the FedEx Cup and planning surgery for as soon as possible. - File Photo
Race To The Presidents Cup And Solheim Cup: Final Week Of Qualification

BY PTI

That's been the vibe at Royal Montreal over three days of practice as the Internationals get ready for the opening session of fourballs Thursday against a U.S. team that on paper looks to be as powerful as ever. The Americans are led by Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, the top two players in the world.

U.S. captain Jim Furyk threw out a few wrinkles for the opening pairings.

He split up Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay for only the second time since they began playing these team cups in 2019. Schauffele is in the opening match with Tony Finau against Jason Day and Byeong Hun An, while Cantlay is in the fifth and final match with Sam Burns against Hideki Matsuyama and Corey Conners, one of three Canadians on home soil.

Scott is in the second game out with Min Woo Lee, one of his many proteges, against Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala.

International captain Mike Weir has been preaching the present to his team. In some respects, they consider the start of these matches to be 2019 when Ernie Els spearheaded a change in logo to give a team from all over the world a new identity.

They had a great chance in Australia in 2019. They had a great rally at Quail Hollow in 2022 after getting in a big hole early with a team decimated by defections to LIV Golf.

“We've got a lot of young guys on the team, and they're not remembering past defeats or anything like that," Weir said.

Scott would not be one of those young guys, although he now is embracing the youth movement. He is one of only three players — Matsuyama (5) and Day (4) are the others — who have played more than twice in the Presidents Cup.

Nothing compares with 10 tries without winning.

“That's a long stretch,” Finau said. "That's tough luck at the end of the day. Adam is an incredible guy. As a competitor, I don't feel bad for him. I'm sure he has some Presidents Cups where he had a winning record and the team loses. You can't really solely blame it on Adam. These are team events.

“But at the end of the day, I'm on the U.S. side and for this week we don't want any of those guys to win."

That's been the message for the Americans, who don't want their own streak to end. They own a 12-1-1 record since the Presidents Cup began in 1994. But they are coming off another road loss to Europe in the Ryder Cup, and the risk of being without a professional cup for the first time since 1998 if they don't win at Montreal.

“You have to earn it,” Finau said. "It doesn't matter how good our record is in the Presidents Cup. At some point they're going to start winning some Presidents Cups. It's going to happen. We're not going to play this many and ... I obviously want the Americans to win the next 50. It's not going to happen.

“They're going to start (winning). We don't want that team to be against us.”

The opening fourballs session is followed by five foursomes matches on Friday, a double session (four matches each) on Saturday, followed by the Sunday singles.

Scott is a strong voice given his experience, even though it's mostly a losing experience. He is more determined than ever to deliver his best performance. He is running out of time.

“I started by having very lofty goals as a kid. My dreams were big, and I've achieved some of those but I haven't achieved them all, including winning this event,” Scott said. “It's the lack of accomplishing them that keeps me motivated at this point.”

What would a victory mean? Scott can't even imagine.

“I think if I answered now," he said, "I would probably underestimate the impact it would have if we were to get a win.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: NZ Look To Bounce Back And Level The Series
  2. SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Toss Update: Sri Lanka Bat First Against New Zealand; Check Playing XIs
  3. Drona Desai Enters Record Books With Marathon 498-Run Knock In Under-19 Tournament
  4. Ben Stokes 'On Track' To Lead England In Pakistan Test Series
  5. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Prediction, 2nd Test: Who Will Win, Head-To-Head Record, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 To Avoid US East Coast Venues Due To FIFA Club World Cup
  2. Bhaichung Bhutia Kicks Off Football Trials To Scout Young Talent Across 50 Cities
  3. Girona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano: Wasteful Hosts' Winless Run Continues
  4. Arsenal 5-1 Bolton: Ethan Nwaneri Shines In EFL Cup Rout
  5. Manchester United 1-1 FC Twente: Eriksen Goes From Hero To Zero In Europa League Opener
Tennis News
  1. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  2. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
  3. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  4. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Polls: Phase 2 Records 57% Turnout; Highest Voting In Raesi, Srinagar Lowest With 29%
  2. Maharashtra Rains: Woman Drowns In Andheri, Schools And Colleges Closed; PM Modi's Pune Visit Cancelled
  3. IMD Issues Red Alert As Heavy Rains Return To Mumbai, Forecasts Heavy Rains In West Bengal
  4. CM Atishi Hikes Minimum Wage For Unorganised Sector Workers In Delhi
  5. Himachal Pradesh Follows UP, Mandates Display Of Owner Details Outside Food Outlets
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  2. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  3. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  4. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  5. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
US News
  1. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  3. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  4. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
World News
  1. Putin Revises Russia's Nuclear Use Rules In Big Warning To Ukraine, NATO
  2. Israeli Troops Prepping For Ground Ops; US, Allies Call For 'Immediate' 21-Day Ceasefire | Key Developments
  3. AI Wearable ‘Iris’ Promises Infinite Memory, Sparks Privacy And Security Concerns | Explained
  4. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  5. Elon Musk Issues Sarcastic Apology To Vinod Khosla Amid AI-Generated Sign Controversy | Beach Dispute Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Drona Desai Enters Record Books With Marathon 498-Run Knock In Under-19 Tournament
  2. AI Wearable ‘Iris’ Promises Infinite Memory, Sparks Privacy And Security Concerns | Explained
  3. MotoGP Postpones Indian Grand Prix Return Until 2026
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 26, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Maharashtra Rains: Woman Drowns In Andheri, Schools And Colleges Closed; PM Modi's Pune Visit Cancelled
  6. Israeli Troops Prepping For Ground Ops; US, Allies Call For 'Immediate' 21-Day Ceasefire | Key Developments
  7. J&K Polls: Phase 2 Records 57% Turnout; Highest Voting In Raesi, Srinagar Lowest With 29%
  8. Gujarat Giants Squad Analysis For PKL Season 11: Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats