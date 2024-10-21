Telugu Titans Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, UP Yoddhas Vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches

Telugu Titans will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers, and UP Yoddhas will meet Bengaluru Bulls on Tuesday, October 22, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. (Other Sports News)
The Titans come into the clash after they were beaten by Tamil Thalaivas 29-44, while the Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Bengal Warriors 39-34.
From the second game, the UP Yoddhas will enter the tie after beating Dabang Delhi 28-23, and Bengaluru Bulls will be eager to turn the tables after losing to Telugu Titans 37-29.
Telugu Titans Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have faced each other 19 games, with the Panthers winning 10 games, while the Titans have come out victorious in eight games, while one game has ended in a tie.
UP Yoddhas Vs Bengaluru Bulls: Head-To-Head Record
Out of the 15 times the two teams have met, Bengaluru Bulls have won nine matches, while the UP Yoddhas have beaten the Bulls on six occations.
Telugu Titans Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, UP Yoddhas Vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 11: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Day 5 matches of PKL 11 be played?
The Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers game will be played on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at 8pm IST, and UP Yoddhas Vs Bengaluru Bulls on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at 9pm IST. Both matches will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.
Where will the Day 5 matches of PKL 11 be telecast and live streamed?
Both the Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas Vs Bengaluru Bulls matches of PKL 11 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.