SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

South Africa’s third and final T20I against West Indies at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday (January 31, 2026) is the last match of the series, with the Proteas having already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead.
The fixture served as the final formal outing for both teams ahead of next month’s T20 World Cup. South Africa also played a T20I in pink for the first time, as part of Pink Day at the Wanderers, an initiative aimed at raising awareness and funds in the fight against breast cancer.
Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi said the occasion carried personal significance for him, with members of his family having been affected by breast cancer.
"It sits deep within my heart to represent a cause like this. Personally, I’ve had people in my family affected by breast cancer, so to be able to play cricket for it makes it even more significant," Ngidi told the host broadcaster.
Ngidi also spoke about the nature of the series so far, pointing to aggressive batting displays from both teams in the lead-up to the World Cup.
"I’ve seen obviously some aggressive batting, the wickets haven’t been as favourable for the bowlers, so execution has been the main key and the main thing that we’ve chatted about in the change room," he said.
The pacer added that sharing a dressing room with several West Indies players during the SA20 had been a valuable experience.
"It was great playing with them for the last month. You got to see a different side of international players," Ngidi said.
Play in Johannesburg was delayed due to lightning, and the match was reduced to 16 overs per side. Proceedings were later halted again after another interruption.