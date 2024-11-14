Other Sports

Tata Steel World 25K: Former EPL Star Sol Campbell Named International Event Ambassador

Campbell was a lynchpin of the famous Arsenal "Invincibles" squad during the 2003-04 season, when they went undefeated in the league, a historic achievement that has rarely been matched

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
X-photo
Tata Steel World 25k logo Photo: X| tws25k
info_icon

Former English Premier League star footballer Sol Campbell was on Thursday announced as the international event ambassador of the Tata Steel World 25K, the world’s first World Athletic Gold Label Race, to be held here on December 15. (More Sports News)

At 50, Cambell is still considered one of football’s most iconic and versatile defenders. Known for his immense physicality, towering presence, and remarkable football intelligence, the Arsenal star was a leader who embodied resilience and power.

"Coming to the City of Joy would be a huge pleasure. Being an Englishman, I know India through cricket, but I have heard that this city is known for its sport loving people.

"I am excited to be in Kolkata, a sporting city and part of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, a race that has united the community and works towards a healthy and active life.” Campbell said in a media release.

"Anyone who loves football has to love running, that is what makes you the best! So I call out to all the football and sports lovers in West Bengal and India to join me at the startline,” he added.

Campbell was a lynchpin of the famous Arsenal "Invincibles" squad during the 2003-04 season, when they went undefeated in the league, a historic achievement that has rarely been matched.

His contributions extended beyond club football, as he represented England in multiple major tournaments and earned over 70 caps for his country.

Off the pitch, Campbell’s legacy goes beyond just football. He has become an advocate for diversity and equality in the sport, often speaking on the lack of representation of coloured players in coaching and leadership roles within football.

"Sol Campbell's association adds vitality to the spirit of the football-loving city of Kolkata. His athleticism, perseverance, and discipline mirror the philosophy and stature of TSW 25K. We are glad to have him in the camp," Tata Steel Corporate Services Vice President, Chanakya Chaudhary said.

Registrations for Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata - 25K, 10K, Ananda Run (4.5 km), Senior Citizen’s Run (2.3km), and Champions with Disability (2.3 km) — will remain open until November 22

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE, Round 5 Day 2: Shami Bags Four In Bengal Vs MP; Kashyap Bakle, Snehal Kauthankar Register Huge Feat
  2. AUS Vs PAK, 1st T20I LIVE Scores: Toss Delayed Due To Lightning, Rain
  3. AUS Vs PAK, 1st T20I Weather Update: Will There Be Play In Brisbane With Lightning Strikes And Rain?
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: New Training Kit Unveiled As India Begin Practice In Perth - In Pics
  5. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Gave Me An Opportunity To Bat At No 3 So Repaid His Faith, Says Tilak Varma
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: FRA's Deschamps Is 'Fed Up' With Questions About Mbappe's Absence
  2. Celtic 1-2 Chelsea, Women's Champions League: Blues Fight Back To Beat Brave Hoops In UWCL
  3. UEFA Women's Champions League: Real Madrid Hit Twente For Seven, Five-star Wolfsburg Also Win Big
  4. Women's Super League Matchday 8 Predictions: Chelsea Boss Sonia Bompastor Backed To Break Record
  5. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Tennis News
  1. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  3. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
Hockey News
  1. Japan 0-0 China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: CHN On The Attack Against JPN In Bihar
  2. KOR 1-2 MAS, Women's ACT 2024: South Korea Suffer Third Heartbreak As Malaysia Claim First Win In Bihar
  3. South Korea 1-2 Malaysia LIVE, Women's ACT 2024: MAS Beat KOR To Clinch First Win In Rajgir
  4. Japan Vs China Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 JPN-W v CHN-W Match
  5. South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 KOR-W v MAL-W Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'GRAP 3 Not Needed, Situation Likely To Improve Tomorrow': Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai
  2. Day In Pics: November 14, 2024
  3. Tamil Nadu Doctors Declare Indefinite Strike After Chennai Stabbing Incident | What We Know
  4. As Delhi Chokes For Breath, COP29 Urges SLCP Reduction | Details
  5. India Calls For Cross-Border Collaboration With Pakistan, Bangladesh To Tackle Transboundary Pollution
Entertainment News
  1. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  2. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  3. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  4. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  5. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
US News
  1. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  2. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  3. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  4. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  5. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
World News
  1. Russia Defence Official Visits China As Two Nations Work To Establish Closer Ties
  2. Philippines Braces For Another Typhoon; 5th Major Storm To Hit In 3 Weeks
  3. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  4. Pakistan: Pak Army Kills 'High-Value Target', 11 Other Terrorists In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan
  5. Sri Lanka Parliamentary Elections First Major Test For Anura Kumara Dissanayake And Party
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy LIVE, Round 5 Day 2: Shami Bags Four In Bengal Vs MP; Kashyap Bakle, Snehal Kauthankar Register Huge Feat