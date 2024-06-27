Other Sports

President Murmu Extends Best Wishes To Paris-Bound Athletes, Highlights India's OLY Bid In Address

"Due to the effective efforts of my Government, young Indian players are winning a record number of medals at global platforms. The Paris Olympics is also going to start in a few days," President Droupadi Murmu said

President Murmu's Joint Parliament Address
President Draupadi Murmu on Thursday conveyed her best wishes to Indian athletes who would be competing in next month's Paris Olympics, and backed the country's audacious bid to host the 2036 Games in her address to a joint sitting of the two houses of the Parliament. (More Sports News)

In her address, Murmu said the efforts of the central government, led by Narendra Modi, has ensured higher-than-ever medal hauls for Indians at global events.

"Due to the effective efforts of my Government, young Indian players are winning a record number of medals at global platforms. The Paris Olympics is also going to start in a few days," Murmu said.

"We are proud of every athlete representing India at the Olympics. I convey my best wishes to them. To take these achievements further, the Indian Olympic Association is also preparing to host the 2036 Olympic Games," she added.

Over 100 Indians have qualified for the Paris Games, including a record 21 shooters. They would be aiming to better the best-ever haul of seven medals that the country achieved in the previous Tokyo Olympics.

That performance included an unprecedented athletics gold medal from javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra.

Encouraged by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) head Thomas Bach, India would be bidding for the 2036 Games hosting rights but will face competition from strong contenders like Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Qatar among others.

The bid is yet to be submitted and Indian Olympic Association officials would be lobbying hard for the nation during the Paris Games starting July 26.

A decision on the 2036 host will be taken only after the IOC elections next year.

