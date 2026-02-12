Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026: Swedish Transgender Skier Elis Lundholm Just Wants To Focus On Sport

Lundholm, who was assigned female at birth and identifies as a man, competes in the women’s category. The Swedish ski team said Lundholm has not undergone any gender-affirming treatment or surgery, meaning there is no discussion of having an unfair advantage

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Elis Lundholm story
Sweden's Elis Lundholm look on before the women's freestyle skiing moguls qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Elis Lundholm set to become the first Transgender competing at the Winter Olympics

  • Lundholm has not undergone any gender-affirming treatment or surgery

  • Other participants have expressed no objections

Some saw it as a ground-breaking moment for transgender athletes when freestyle skier Elis Lundholm competed at the Winter Olympics.

As for Lundholm? He’s just focused on the sport.

“I haven’t really thought about it that much,” the 23-year-old Swede told reporters after finishing 25th in the women’s moguls qualifying on Wednesday, missing the final. “I’m here at the same conditions as everyone else, so yeah, I’m just skiing.”

Outsports, an LGBTQ+ sports website, reported before the competition started that Lundholm would become the first openly transgender athlete to compete at a Winter Games.

The International Olympic Committee-endorsed online statistics site Olympedia lists more than 20 transgender athletes who have competed at the Summer Games, but none at the Winter Olympics.

Lundholm, who was assigned female at birth and identifies as a man, competes in the women’s category.

The Swedish ski team said Lundholm has not undergone any gender-affirming treatment or surgery, meaning there is no discussion of having an unfair advantage.

Despite some voices on social media questioning whether he should compete with the women given he identifies as a man, Lundholm’s competitors have expressed no objections.

“I think it’s great that Elis is competing as the, I think, first transgender Winter Olympian,” U.S. skier Tess Johnson said. “I think that’s awesome and, yeah, I mean we’re here to ski we’re here to have fun and that’s exactly what we do.”

Related Content
Related Content

The soft-spoken Lundholm couldn’t agree more.

“I guess I want everyone to be able to be themselves and just do what they want to do,” Lundholm told reporters in Livigno.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) wants to introduce a gene testing policy for gender eligibility in women’s events in the near future. That would follow genetic testing for gender eligibility introduced in world athletics.

From the late 1960s and for the next 30 years Olympic athletes competing in women's events had to undergo a gender test and be issued with a “certificate of femininity,” until it was decided to be too intrusive and not accurate enough.

Last year, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee effectively barred transgender women from competing in women’s sports, saying they were complying with an executive order issued by President Donald Trump.

“I want everyone to be able to compete fairly against each other,” Lundholm said about testing that would not impact his eligibility but could affect other transgender athletes.

Most of all he wanted to keep his focus on improving his skiing.

“I’m happy to put down a run today. It wasn’t the best run,” he said. “There are some things to fix, but I’m happy.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Namibia LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bumrah Grabs Stunner; Varun Deals Triple Blow | NAM 100/6 (14)

  2. Nepal Vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mosca Brothers Lead From The Front To Help Italians Claim Their Maiden Victory

  3. Sri Lanka Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Shanaka’s Record Fifty Powers Hosts To 105‑Run Win

  4. PSL 2026 Auction: Steve Smith Becomes Most Expensive Player in Pakistan Super League History

  5. Viral Video Of Refilling Leftover Soft Drink Into Bottles At Arun Jaitley Stadium Creates Social Media Furore

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pilot Shut Fuel Switches Before Air India Flight Crash In Ahmedabad: Report

  2. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  3. Stalin Rules Out Power-Sharing, Says DMK–Congress Alliance Intact

  4. Aggressive Victimhood Versus Predictable Protests

  5. Farmers, Trade Unions Call For Bharat Bandh To Protest Against Indo–US Trade Deal

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  2. After Gen-Z Uprisings, Bangladesh & Nepal Take Contrasting Trajectories To Democracy

  3. Voting begins in Bangladesh's crucial parliamentary elections

  4. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  5. Bangladesh Elections 2026: How They Could Redefine Its Democratic Journey

Latest Stories

  1. Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Reds End Hosts’ Unbeaten Home Run

  2. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  3. Bangladesh Elections 2026: How They Could Redefine Its Democratic Journey

  4. Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami’s MLS 2026 Opener? Hamstring Injury Clouds Availability

  5. South Korean Actor Jung Eun-woo Passes Away At 39; Final Post Raises Concern

  6. Clash in Mirpur As Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election

  7. Trade Union Strike Disrupts Normal Life In Kerala

  8. Sri Lanka Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Mendis, Shanaka, Rathnayake Power SL To 105-Run Win