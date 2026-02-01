Volkanovski Vs Lopes Highlights, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

Alexander Volkanovski Vs Diego Lopez Live, UFC 325: Welcome!
Welcome to our live coverage of UFC 325 from Sydney! All eyes are on Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight title against Diego Lopes, but a stacked card promises action throughout. Stay with us for real-time updates, big moments, and all the fight-night drama.
Alexander Volkanovski Vs Diego Lopez Live, UFC 325: Live Streaming Info
The UFC’s numbered events were traditionally broadcast on pay-per-view, but a new seven-year agreement with Paramount has shifted those cards, along with other shows, to its subscription streaming platform.
For fans in India, UFC 325 will be televised live on Sony Sports Ten 1 in both SD and HD, with live streaming available through the Sony LIV app and website.
Alexander Volkanovski Vs Diego Lopez Live, UFC 325: Fight Card
Alexander Volkanovski Vs Diego Lopez Live, UFC 325: Elekana Vs Tafa
Elekana gets the better of Tafa as he gets the latter on to the ground then finds his back and sinks in the submission.
Alexander Volkanovski Vs Diego Lopez Live, UFC 325: Main card Starting Now
Featherweight championship: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes
Lightweight: Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint Denis
Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy
Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira
Lightweight: Quillan Salkilld vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Alexander Volkanovski Vs Diego Lopez Live, UFC 325: Starting Now
Quillan Salkilld vs. Jamie Mullarkey in the Lightweight category - starting soon.
Alexander Volkanovski Vs Diego Lopez Live, UFC 325: Salkilld Starts Off Well
Salkilld wastes no time as he gets a submission victory over Mullarkey in round one.
Alexander Volkanovski Vs Diego Lopez Live, UFC 325: Tai Tuivasa vs Tallison Teixeira - Round 1 Update
Tuivasa maneuvers with his feet, then pressures Teixeira up against the cage. However, just as he is about to stranglehold of his opponent, the bell goes and the action stalls out there.
Tuivasa 10-9 Teixeira
Alexander Volkanovski Vs Diego Lopez Live, UFC 325: Tai Tuivasa vs Tallison Teixeira Update
Tallison Teixeira gains a crushing victory over Tai Tuivasa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
Alexander Volkanovski Vs Diego Lopez Live, UFC 325: Mauricio Ruffy Beats Rafael Fiziev
Another bout tonight sees Mauricio Ruffy get the better of Rafael Fiziev via TKO. Ruffy lands a jab that takes some doing. Hard left hook connects for Ruffy. Fiziev, who cannot opening up offense, sees his face wear the damage.
Ruffy lands some punches again as Fiziev falls to the floor! A few more follow-up shots seal the deal for Mauricio Ruffy.
Alexander Volkanovski Vs Diego Lopez Live, UFC 325: Dan Hooker vs Benoit Saint Denis Underway
Hooker takes on Frenchman Saint Denis in this round 1 fight in Sydney. The Kiwi might not have many fans inside the arena (Trans-Tasman rivalry) but the former comes out firing kicks and pawing out his jab. Saint Denis tries to work a takedown against the fence but Hooker defends brilliantly.
The Kiwi leads 10-9 in round 1.
Alexander Volkanovski Vs Diego Lopez Live, UFC 325: Dan Hooker Loses To Benoit Saint Denis
There you go! BSD defeats Dan Hooker via TKO. in Round 2, BSD runs at Hooker and tries to get him back down, but Hooker does not have any of it. BSD tries again and Hooker threatens with a guillotine. BSD flattens out on Hooker's left side — this is so, so tight. Hooker's face is turning all shades of red and purple. BSD tries to adjust and tighten, but Hooker won't relent. Wow, Hooker finally outlasts him — BSD lets go.
Alexander Volkanovski Vs Diego Lopez Live, UFC 325: Alexander Volkanovski, Diego Lopez Make Their Way
And here is Volkanovski, who walks to the famous track, Down Under by Australian rock band Men at Work.
Alexander Volkanovski Vs Diego Lopez Live, UFC 325: Steve Waugh Spotted
Alexander Volkanovski Vs Diego Lopez Live, UFC 325: Australian Leads 10-9 In Round 1
The first true UFC title bout of 2026 gets underway and it's the Australian who comes out firing. Volkanovski body-locks Lopes against the fence. Excellent defense by Lopes allows him to release back to the center of the cage. The Aussie then lands two-piece — Lopes shakes his head and grins. Hard body kick from Lopes. Tough round to score.
Alexander Volkanovski Vs Diego Lopez Live, UFC 325: Australian Leads 20-18 In Round 2
Rd 2 sees both parties concerned about the takedowns between rounds. Volkanovski circles to his left and paws out his jab. Lopes moves around Volkanovski glides out of range. The Aussie is all over his opponent here and Lopez has no answers.
Alexander Volkanovski Vs Diego Lopez Live, UFC 325: Australian On Top
Shouts of 'Aussie, Aussie, Oi Oi' gain momentum as Volkanovski lands One-two. Volkanovski goes back to dancing to his left and pawing out his left hand. The Aussies rushes in with a right hand and stumbles to the floor. Another close round.
Alexander Volkanovski Vs Diego Lopez Live, UFC 325: Round 4 Concludes
It's 46-44 Volkanovski right now in landed strikes — impossibly close this bout. Too close to call. Lopes pulls down Volkanovski with a left hand, then makes the champ miss with his answer. Lopes doubles up his jab. The Aussie crowd once again rallies behind their man.
Alexander Volkanovski Vs Diego Lopez Live, UFC 325: Australian Wins Title
Volkanovski takes the fight and the title.
Volkanovski 10-9. (49-46 Volkanovski.) Australian wins by an unanimous decision.