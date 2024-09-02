Other Sports

Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, September 2 - Full Schedule, IST Timings And Live Streaming Info

Here is the detailed schedule of all Indians in action today at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, with IST timings of their events

Para badminton player Suhas L Yathiraj.
The second day of September and the fifth day of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris are set to bring thrilling action again. For Indian fans, day five is set to be a big one with three medals confirmed and some more expected to come. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)

Three Indian shuttlers will feature in the badminton final matches of their respective classifications. Suhas Yathiraj, the silver medalist in Tokyo, Nitesh Kumar and Thulasamithi Murgesan are all set to fight for gold, ensuring India of three medals.

The world record holding mixed compound archery team of Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar is all set to be on show today. With medals in the event also on the line, keep a close watch on the duo as silverware could come.

Another world record holder Deepthi Jeevanji will take the field today in the women's 400m T20 event.

Nothing less than gold would be expected from yet another world record holder Sumit Antil as he will aim to defend his Tokyo title in the men's F64 javelin throw final scheduled for today.

These are the big names in action but many more Indians will try their best to finish inside the top three of their events and bring home glory.

Paris Paralympics India September 2 Full Schedule

TIME (IST) SPORTS EVENT ATHLETE
12:30 PM Para shooting P3 Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification Precision Round Nihal Singh and Amir Bhat
1:30 PM Para athletics Men's Discus Thro F56 Final Yogesh Kathuniya
1:50 PM Para badminton Mixed Doubles SH6 Bronze Medal Match Nithya Sre and Sivarajan Slaimalai
3:30 PM Para badminton Men's singles SL3 Gold Medal Match Nitesh Kumar
4:30 PM Para shooting P3 Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification Rapid Round Nihal Singh and Amir Bhat
8:00 PM onwards Para badminton Women's Singles SU5 Medal Matches Thulasimathi Murugesan, Manisha Ramadass
8:15 PM Para shooting P3 Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Final (If Qualified) Nihal Singh and Amir Bhat
8:40 PM Para archery Mixed Team Compound Open Quarterfinal Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi
9:40 PM Para archery Mixed Team Compound Open Semifinal (If Qualified) Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi
9:40 PM Onwards Para badminton Men's Singles SL4 Medal Matches Sukant Kadam, Suhas Yathiraj
10:30 PM Para athletics Men's Javelin Throw F64 Final Sumit Antil, Sandeep, Sandip Sargar
10:34 PM Para athletics Women's Discus Throw F53 Final Kanchan Lakhani
10:35 PM Para archery Mixed Team Compound Open Bronze Medal Match (If Qualified) Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi
10:55 PM Para archery Mixed Team Compound Open Golf Medal Match (If Qualified) Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi
11:50 PM Para athletics Women's 400m T20 Round 1 Deepthi Jeevanji
12:40 AM Para badminton Women's Singles SH6 Bronze Medal Match Nithya Sre

India At Paris Paralympics, Day 5: Telecast, Live Streaming Details

Where to watch Indian athletes in action on Day 5 of Paris Paralympics?

The India-interest events of Paris Paralympics Day 5 will be telecast on the Sports 18 TV channels in the country. The events will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

