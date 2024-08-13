Vinesh Phogat Pictured Leaving Paris Olympic Games Village Ahead Of CAS Verdict

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was pictured leaving the Paris Olympic Games village on Monday, August 12 after the closing ceremony of the 33rd edition of the Summer Games. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
The wrestler, who called time on her career, is expected to arrive in Delhi on Tuesday, August 13 wherein the Court of Arbitration (CAS) will announce the verdict of her plea for a joint-silver medal after her disqualification at the Games.
Just last week, Vinesh had beaten world no 1 and defending champion Yui Susaki at the Paris Olympics as she booked her place in the semis to become the first woman wrestler to make an Olympics final.
However, she was disqualified from the women's 50kg freestyle gold-medal bout on the morning of the after it came to light that she was overweight by 100gms.
Vinesh, who was heartbroken and was suffering from dehydration. The heartbreak prompted her to announce her retirement from wrestling.
Vinesh has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who had lost to the Indian but was later promoted to the final following the Haryana wrestler's disqualification.
As per a report in India Today, Vinesh has been feeling better since being disqualified but hasn't talked to anyone yet.
"Vinesh is feeling a little better now, started eating a bit. She is not talking to anyone though. We are all with her," sources told the India Today website ahead of Vinesh's departure from the Games Village.
The 29-year-old wrestler was in Paris due to the CAS appeal. The appeal, raised by Vinesh, was accepted last week and the wrestler was present virtually for the hearing. She was represented by senior counsels Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania, and sole Arbitrator Dr Annabelle Bennett of Australia heard all the arguments for the case during the three-hour hearing.
The ad-hoc division of the sports court CAS will be announcing the verdict on Tuesday, August 13 at 9:30 PM IST.