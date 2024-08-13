Other Sports

Vinesh Phogat Pictured Leaving Paris Olympic Games Village Ahead Of CAS Verdict

Just last week, Vinesh had beaten world no 1 and defending champion Yui Susaki at the Paris Olympics as she booked her place in the semis

vinesh-phogat-wrestling-paris-olympics-2024-x-photo
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat. Photo: X/CricCrazyJohns
info_icon

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was pictured leaving the Paris Olympic Games village on Monday, August 12 after the closing ceremony of the 33rd edition of the Summer Games. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

The wrestler, who called time on her career, is expected to arrive in Delhi on Tuesday, August 13 wherein the Court of Arbitration (CAS) will announce the verdict of her plea for a joint-silver medal after her disqualification at the Games.

Just last week, Vinesh had beaten world no 1 and defending champion Yui Susaki at the Paris Olympics as she booked her place in the semis to become the first woman wrestler to make an Olympics final.

However, she was disqualified from the women's 50kg freestyle gold-medal bout on the morning of the after it came to light that she was overweight by 100gms.

Vinesh, who was heartbroken and was suffering from dehydration. The heartbreak prompted her to announce her retirement from wrestling.

Vinesh Phogat had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout at the Paris Olympics. - AP
Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Deserves Silver Medal At Least, Says Sourav Ganguly

BY PTI

Vinesh has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who had lost to the Indian but was later promoted to the final following the Haryana wrestler's disqualification.

As per a report in India Today, Vinesh has been feeling better since being disqualified but hasn't talked to anyone yet.

"Vinesh is feeling a little better now, started eating a bit. She is not talking to anyone though. We are all with her," sources told the India Today website ahead of Vinesh's departure from the Games Village.

The 29-year-old wrestler was in Paris due to the CAS appeal. The appeal, raised by Vinesh, was accepted last week and the wrestler was present virtually for the hearing. She was represented by senior counsels Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania, and sole Arbitrator Dr Annabelle Bennett of Australia heard all the arguments for the case during the three-hour hearing.

The ad-hoc division of the sports court CAS will be announcing the verdict on Tuesday, August 13 at 9:30 PM IST.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Wriddhiman Saha Set To Play For Bengal In All Three Formats
  2. Harbhajan Singh Believes Rohit Sharma Can Play For At Least Two More Years, Virat Kohli Five
  3. Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches
  4. Graham Thorpe: Former England Cricketer Took His Own Life, Confirms Family
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: First Round Match Shifted To Bengaluru; Bumrah, Ashwin Set To Be Rested
Football News
  1. Premier League 2024-25: Watch Out For These Five Players In The Upcoming Season
  2. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  3. Premier League: Guardiola Reveals Grealish 'Blow' But Hopes Man City Winger Could Face Chelsea
  4. EFL Championship: Scott Parker Hails 'Big Result' As Burnley Trounce Luton Town
  5. Luton Town 1-4 Burnley, EFL Championship: Parker's Clarets Start With Handsome Victory
Tennis News
  1. National Bank Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Second Straight Title
  2. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  3. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  4. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  5. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: HC Asks Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Hospital To Go On Leave, Asks State 'Why Protecting Him'
  2. Genital Torture, Bleeding Eyes: What Autopsy Of Kolkata Hospital Rape-Murder Victim Revealed
  3. ‘Sinking’ Town, Shattered Lives
  4. Weather News LIVE: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  5. Former Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra Takes Charge As New Indian Ambassador To US
Entertainment News
  1. 'Pokémon' Voice Star Rachael Lillis Passes Away At 46 After Battling Cancer
  2. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  3. On Sridevi's 61st Birth Anniversary, Boney Kapoor Remembers His 'Jaan', Khushi Shares Priceless Pic
  4. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone
  5. Watch: Munawar Faruqui Apologises For His Controversial Joke On Konkanis After Facing Backlash
US News
  1. US Elections: Iran Allegedly Hacks Trump Campaign; FBI Investigates Matter
  2. 'Pokémon' Voice Star Rachael Lillis Passes Away At 46 After Battling Cancer
  3. DDOS Attack, Coup Against Biden And More | Trump-Musk X Interview Highlights
  4. Trump Faces Backlash As #TrumpPedoFiles Trends After Use Of Jeffrey Epstein's Former Jet | Here's What Happened
  5. Is Google Down? Users In US Report Facing Trouble Using Search, YouTube, Gmail
World News
  1. Chinese Bharatanayam Dancer Scripts History, Performs 'Arangetram' In China
  2. US Elections: Iran Allegedly Hacks Trump Campaign; FBI Investigates Matter
  3. 'Pokémon' Voice Star Rachael Lillis Passes Away At 46 After Battling Cancer
  4. Putin Responds To Ukraine's Kursk Incursion, Vows 'Worthy Response' As Tensions Escalate
  5. Bangladesh: Hasina's Stay In India Won't Affect Dhaka-Delhi Bilateral Ties; Yunus To Meet Hindu Leaders Today
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: HC Asks Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Hospital To Go On Leave, Asks State 'Why Protecting Him'
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News LIVE: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone