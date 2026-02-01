WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Highlights: Liv Morgan, Roman Reigns Punch Tickets To WrestleMania 42

WWE Royal Rumble 2026, Live Updates: Welcome!
Welcome to live coverage of the WWE Royal Rumble 2026! The road to WrestleMania begins tonight with high stakes, surprise entrants, and over-the-top-rope chaos on the way. Stay tuned for real-time updates and big eliminations.
WWE Royal Rumble 2026, Live Updates: Match Card
Men's Royal Rumble match (Announced participants: Bron Breakker, Je'Von Evans, Oba Femi, Gunther, Dragon Lee, Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio, Logan Paul, Penta, Bronson Reed, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Austin Theory, Jey Uso)
Women's Royal Rumble match (Announced participants: Asuka, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Maxxine Dupri, Charlotte Flair, Giulia, Jordynne Grace, Chelsea Green, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Iyo Sky, Lyra Valkyria
Undisputed WWE Championship match: Drew McIntyre (champion) vs. Sami Zayn
Career-threatening match: Gunther vs. AJ Styles (Styles will retire if he loses)
WWE Royal Rumble 2026, Live Updates: Live Streaming Details
won’t be shown on traditional TV channels. The live stream is scheduled to begin around 12:30 a.m. IST on Sunday, 1 February 2026, featuring the full Premium Live Event action from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia including the Royal Rumble matches and key title bouts.
WWE Royal Rumble 2026, Live Updates: Preview
The Royal Rumble promises high drama with star-studded lineups on both sides. The men’s match will see Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Jacob Fatu, and more battling to survive, while the women’s Rumble features Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Becky Lynch, and other top names looking to outlast the field. Expect chaos and surprises at every turn.
Meanwhile, AJ Styles faces a career-defining moment against Gunther. Lose, and "The Phenomenal" One will be forced into an accelerated retirement, cutting short the farewell tour he’s been planning. But Gunther is determined to make sure Styles’ final chapter isn’t an easy one.
WWE Royal Rumble 2026, Live Updates: Women Take The Ring
And we’re off! The Women’s Royal Rumble is kicking things into high gear, and the crowd is already losing it. Superstars are pouring into the ring one by one, and every entrance feels like a mini-explosion. No holding back, no warm-ups, this is chaos, drama, and pure WWE madness. Who’s going to shock everyone first? Let’s find out!
WWE Royal Rumble 2026, Live Updates: We’re Rolling
And we’re rolling! Entrant No. 1 storms in, Charlotte Flair, last year’s winner and the only superstar to win the Women’s Rumble twice. She’s wearing a cowboy hat that screams Shawn Michaels vibes, making it clear she’s here to make a statement.
Right behind her, entrant No. 2 Alexa Bliss makes her entrance. Flair and Bliss have been tag-team partners for months, but in this Rumble, it’s every superstar for herself. Will their alliance hold, or is chaos about to erupt right from the start?
WWE Royal Rumble 2026, Live Updates: Entrant No. 3 Kiana James IS IN!
The action is heating up fast! Entrant No. 3, Kiana James, storms into the ring, immediately targeting both Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. She gains the upper hand for a moment, throwing punches and trying to take control, but it’s a tough fight, and the numbers start to work against her.
WWE Royal Rumble 2026, Live Updates: Nia Jax Is Here!
No time to breathe, because No. 4, Nia Jax, steps in next. A powerhouse from SmackDown, she’s no stranger to the Rumble chaos, and the ring instantly shifts in her favor. Flair, Bliss, and Kiana are all scrambling to stay in the game as Jax makes her presence felt.
WWE Royal Rumble 2026, Live Updates: Flair, Bliss, Jax, Nile Battle Early
The ring is pure chaos now! Kiana James tried to take control early, but Nia Jax’s sheer power quickly shifted the momentum. Ivy Nile made a statement with a tornado DDT on Kiana, showing she’s not here to mess around—but Nia wasn’t done asserting herself.
Every woman is trading blows, alliances are forming and breaking, and with Lola Vice and Candice LeRae still waiting to enter, the first elimination could happen any second.
WWE Royal Rumble 2026, Live Updates: Drama Intensifies
Chelsea Green made a slow, confident march down the ramp, soon joined by Alba Fyre. Green tried to cozy up with the Judgment Day, but it was clear that plan wasn’t going to fly, alliances in this Rumble are as fragile as ever.
Then came Lash Legend, and she wasn’t messing around. After her breakout showing at Evolution last summer, Legend ran wild in the ring, taking on everyone with authority. She even paused to point at the WrestleMania sign, sending a message loud and clear: she’s here to make an impact.
WWE Royal Rumble 2026, Live Updates: No. 21 Asuka
And here she is, the first queen of Royal Rumble. No. 21, Asuka, winner of the very first Women’s Royal Rumble, makes her entrance, and the energy in the arena jumps instantly. The ring suddenly turns into a showdown of legends as Asuka, Giulia, and Iyo Sky lock eyes in a tense staredown, three Japanese powerhouses ready to make their mark. You can feel the anticipation, this is about to get explosive.
WWE Royal Rumble 2026, Live Updates: Brie Bella In The Ring
And just when you thought things couldn’t get any crazier, No. 29, Brie Bella storms in! The biggest surprise of the night so far, making her WWE return in matching gear with twin sister Nikki Bella.
Brie wasted no time, launching into her signature kicks, and the crowd absolutely erupted. The energy just went through the roof, Brie’s back, and she’s here to remind everyone why she’s a legend.
WWE Royal Rumble 2026, Live Updates: Tiffany Stratton Is Here
And here comes No. 30, Tiffany Stratton, the final entrant of the match, and she’s back with serious momentum. Stratton had one of the biggest years of her career in 2025, and you can tell she’s walking in with the confidence of someone who expects to headline 2026 the same way. The ring is packed, the tension is sky-high, and now the real scramble begins, it’s do-or-die from here.
WWE Royal Rumble 2026, Live Updates: Liv Morgan Wins Women’s RR
Liv Morgan sealed a dramatic win in a chaotic final stretch that had everything, alliances, betrayals, and eliminations flying fast. Lash Legend made a huge statement by tossing out Iyo Sky, sparking fury from Rhea Ripley, before the closing sequence unfolded in rapid fire: Ripley eliminated Legend, Raquel Rodriguez powered out Ripley, and Morgan struck at the perfect moment to dump Rodriguez.
The final three, Morgan, Sol Ruca, and Tiffany Stratton, went to war on the apron, with Stratton eliminating Ruca, only for Morgan to respond instantly with ObLIVion on Stratton to clinch it. After 66 minutes of mayhem, Liv Morgan is heading to WrestleMania.
WWE Royal Rumble 2026, Live Updates: AJ Styles vs Gunther Underway
We are into AJ Styles vs Gunther, and the stakes couldn’t be higher after that wild Women’s Royal Rumble opener. Styles came in sharp, winning the early tie-up and immediately targeting Gunther’s legs, clearly hunting for the Calf Crusher.
But Gunther quickly flipped the script, dragging the fight outside and turning it violent, dumping Styles onto the announce table, smashing him into the ring post, and battering him with thunderous chops as the crowd rained down boos.
Back inside, Gunther stayed in complete control with a punishing Boston Crab and relentless pressure on Styles’ midsection, even as Styles showed visible damage on his forearm. This has slowed into a brutal grind, and with Styles’ career on the line, Gunther is squeezing the life out of this match.
WWE Royal Rumble 2026, Live Updates: AJ Styles vs Gunther
Styles and Gunther emptied the tank as the match hit another gear. Styles finally created space, forcing Gunther out before flying over the top rope with a Phenomenal Forearm that brought the crowd alive. He kept the pressure on, rolling Gunther back inside and heading up top, only to get chopped down hard.
Gunther looked for a Superplex, but Styles slipped free, the two traded reversals, and Styles somehow powered Gunther down with a powerbomb for a heart-stopping near fall. Gunther was wobbling after a Springboard 450 and a Styles Clash, but still refused to stay down.
Styles went for one more Phenomenal Forearm from the apron, only for Gunther to snatch him in a sleeper, and when that didn’t finish it, the Ring General turned desperate, distracting the referee and trying to steal it with a low blow and a powerbomb.
WWE Royal Rumble 2026, Live Updates: Gunther Stuns AJ Styles
unther went full Ring General, stalking AJ Styles and hammering him with repeated chops in the corner. Kicks rained down, and at one point Gunther even told the referee to ask Styles if he wanted the match stopped. Frustrated and relentless, Gunther unleashed another flurry of chops before the official finally stepped in.
Out of nowhere, Styles fought back, driving Gunther into the opposite corner and taunting him with chest brushes, but it wasn’t enough. Gunther caught Styles mid-attempt on another Phenomenal Forearm and locked in a punishing sleeper hold.
Styles fought valiantly, struggling and nearly breaking free multiple times, but Gunther refused to release. Eventually, Styles passed out in the hold, and just like that, the match was over, leaving the stadium in stunned silence.
WWE Royal Rumble 2026, Live Updates: Up Next
Big title fight coming up as Drew McIntyre defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against the ever-determined Sami Zayn. This is a career-defining moment for Zayn, he’s never beaten McIntyre, and he’s still chasing that elusive first world title in WWE.
One victory tonight could change his entire legacy. McIntyre, though, has looked every bit the dominant champion, blending raw power with big-match confidence. If Sami can survive the early storm and drag Drew into deep waters, we could see something special. But if McIntyre lands first and hard, this might be another brutal title defense.
WWE Royal Rumble 2026, Live Updates: Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn
Drew McIntyre slips out of danger, dodges the Helluva Kick, and blasts Sami Zayn with a brutal Claymore. That looked like the finish, the cover goes on, but Zayn somehow stays alive, stretching just enough to hook his foot on the bottom rope. Incredible ring awareness. McIntyre can’t believe it, and the frustration is building as Sami refuses to stay down. This one is deep into championship-level drama now.
WWE Royal Rumble 2026, Live Updates: Drew McIntyre stands tall again
Two thunderous Claymores finally put Sami Zayn away, and the champion leaves no doubt this time. Zayn threw everything he had, even survived earlier, but the power difference caught up in the end. The stat says it all, still winless against McIntyre.
WWE Royal Rumble 2026, Live Updates: We’re off and what a way to start
Oba Femi draws No. 1 in the Men’s Royal Rumble. That’s a marathon spot, but if anyone’s built for it, it’s this powerhouse. Massive presence, serious strength, and already a two-time NXT champion, now he gets the spotlight on one of WWE’s biggest stages.
WWE Royal Rumble 2026, Live Updates: Bron Breakker Eliminated
Absolute chaos before he even gets started. Bron Breakker is blindsided by a hooded attacker on the ramp, cheap shot, Curb Stomp-style blow, and he’s rocked before reaching the ring. Dumped inside, he’s easy prey for Oba Femi, who wastes no time tossing him out. Seconds. Gone. Breakker is furious, Paul Heyman livid at ringside, and the mystery assailant disappears into the crowd.
WWE Royal Rumble 2026, Live Updates: Mr. Iguana is here
Here comes Mr. Iguana at No. 9. Straight out of AAA and bringing that wild energy, but stepping into a ring with Oba Femi lurking is a brutal welcome. Fun presence, tough odds.
WWE Royal Rumble 2026, Live Updates: Dragon Lee In The Ring
No. 19, Dragon Lee, storms in and immediately goes after both Vision members, Ilja Dragunov and Je’Von Evans, making it clear he’s here to shake up the ring.
Just when the action seems intense enough, No. 18, La Parka, enters, bringing AAA flair straight to the crowd. La Parka wastes no time showing off his moves and even gets the fans on their feet with some signature dancing, this ring is alive, and anything can happen next.
WWE Royal Rumble 2026, Live Updates: Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns wins his second Royal Rumble after a chaotic finale. Key eliminations saw Orton, Gunther, and Logan Paul fall, leaving Reigns and Gunther in the final showdown. After multiple sleeper exchanges, Reigns hit a decisive spear, sending Gunther over the top rope and claiming victory in 58:19.