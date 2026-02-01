WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Highlights: Liv Morgan, Roman Reigns Punch Tickets To WrestleMania 42

And here comes No. 30, Tiffany Stratton, the final entrant of the match, and she’s back with serious momentum. Stratton had one of the biggest years of her career in 2025, and you can tell she’s walking in with the confidence of someone who expects to headline 2026 the same way. The ring is packed, the tension is sky-high, and now the real scramble begins, it’s do-or-die from here.