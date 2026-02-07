CMLL Super Viernes: Lucha Libre Wrestlers Enthral Mexico City Fans
The latest edition of CMLL's traditional Friday Live Show (Super Viernes) was held at Arena Mexico in Mexico City on February 7, 2026. This particular Spectacular Friday Live Show featured stars such as Capitan Suicida, facing Yutani in a single match and a few trios clashes, including the main event, where the team of Templario, Flip Gordon, and Neon took on Averno, Hechicero, and Barbaro Cavernario. Founded in 1933 as Empresa Mexicana de Lucha Libre (EMLL), the father of lucha libre, Salvador Lutteroth, CMLL is one of the oldest professional wrestling promotions in the world. CMLL, by the way, is the short form of Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, while lucha libre can be loosely translated as free wrestling.
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
6/6
