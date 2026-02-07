CMLL Super Viernes: Lucha Libre Wrestlers Enthral Mexico City Fans

The latest edition of CMLL's traditional Friday Live Show (Super Viernes) was held at Arena Mexico in Mexico City on February 7, 2026. This particular Spectacular Friday Live Show featured stars such as Capitan Suicida, facing Yutani in a single match and a few trios clashes, including the main event, where the team of Templario, Flip Gordon, and Neon took on Averno, Hechicero, and Barbaro Cavernario. Founded in 1933 as Empresa Mexicana de Lucha Libre (EMLL), the father of lucha libre, Salvador Lutteroth, CMLL is one of the oldest professional wrestling promotions in the world. CMLL, by the way, is the short form of Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, while lucha libre can be loosely translated as free wrestling.

CMLL Super Viernes- Lucha Libre Wrestlers-Persephone
Lucha Libre wrestler Persephone reacts during a fight at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Marco Ugarte
CMLL Super Viernes- Lucha Libre Wrestlers-Suicida
Lucha Libre wrestler Capitan Suicida poses during a fight against Yutani at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Marco Ugarte
CMLL Super Viernes- Lucha Libre Wrestlers-Calavera Jr
Lucha Libre wrestlers Calavera Jr., front right, and Virus fight at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Marco Ugarte
CMLL Super Viernes- Lucha Libre Wrestlers -Lucha Libre wrestler Capitan Suicida
Lucha Libre wrestler Capitan Suicida, top, and Yutani fight at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Marco Ugarte
CMLL Super Viernes- Lucha Libre Wrestlers
Lucha Libre wrestlers fight at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Marco Ugarte
CMLL Super Viernes- Lucha Libre Wrestlers
Lucha Libre wrestlers fight at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Marco Ugarte
CMLL Super Viernes- Lucha Libre Wrestlers - El Santo
A man wearing a mask of legendary wrestler El Santo waits at a checkpoint before entering to the Arena Mexico in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Marco Ugarte
