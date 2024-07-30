Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Fans Return To The Games In Raucous Fashion For First Time Since Pandemic

From the judo mat to the swimming pool, the star-studded stands at gymnastics and every venue in between and beyond — even 10,000 miles away in Tahiti where surfing is going on — the fans have returned to the Games in raucous fashion

2024 Paris Summer Olympics games_Tennis_Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal_3
Novak Djokovic hugs Rafael Nadal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
info_icon

The chants of “Ra-fa! Ra-fa!” roared the moment Rafael Nadal entered Roland Garros for Monday's match against Novak Djokovic. So hyped was the crowd just minutes in, the chair umpire asked the spectators to be quiet during play. (Full Olympic Coverage|More Sports News)

From the judo mat to the swimming pool, the star-studded stands at gymnastics and every venue in between and beyond — even 10,000 miles away in Tahiti where surfing is going on — the fans have returned to the Games in raucous fashion.

The Paris Olympics are the first with spectators since the COVID-19 pandemic forced Tokyo in 2021 and Beijing in 2022 to host their Games with eerily empty venues.

“This is probably a once-in-a-lifetime trip for us,” said Jodie Linsey, who flew 23 hours from Australia with an overnight stop in South Korea so her 14-year-old daughter, Ellie, a swimmer, could see her idols in the pool.

It was a trip they couldn't have made the last two Olympics, which operated under tight pandemic restrictions. The sounds were quite different in Tokyo: Athletes complaining about the scorching heat could be plainly heard.

Opponents could eavesdrop as the masked coaches of rivals gave instructions. The squeaking of sneakers on the court provided a soundtrack at basketball.

Same with the thud of a volleyball at that indoor venue, and even a splash in the pool.

“I'm someone that thrives off crowd and the environment, so when that wasn't there in Tokyo, I really struggled to get up for it, and then obviously when it started to go wrong for me in the final, it was really hard to then keep going and push myself and I was really disappointed with it," said Kimberley Woods of Britain following her bronze medal in the women's kayak singles slalom event at Paris.

"Here, didn't have any of that issue. The crowd really spurred you on. It was just there. The noise was there, the atmosphere was there and, yeah, they really spurred you on at the end.”

Hundreds of fans were lined up to enter Roland Garros nearly three hours before Monday's 60th meeting between Djokovic and Nadal, more than any other two men have played against each other in the sport's Open era, which began in 1968.

Spain's Rafael Nadal. - null
Rafael Nadal To Make Decision On Future After Paris Olympics

BY Stats Perform

Nadal has not revealed if the Olympic stage in Paris, where he won 14 French Open titles, is his farewell tour.

It made for an electric crowd in a stadium so full that there was a shoving match in the section reserved for media when there weren't enough seats to accommodate all who had turned out for what might have been Nadal's final singles match.

The decidedly pro-Nadal crowd was aware it might be one of their final opportunities to see the Spaniard at Court Philippe Chatrier, and so the second-round match was a loving potential send-off to him as Djokovic won 6-1, 6-4.

Nadal is still in the doubles tournament competing for Spain with Carlos Alcaraz.

Nadal said the crowd motivated him in the second set, when he captured four consecutive games, including a forehand winner to break to make it 4-all.

“I always feel like (I'm) playing at home when I play here. It's so special for me,” Nadal said. “I enjoy that fact, and they give me the energy at the moment that things started to change a little bit. I can't thank enough all the people here. It made me feel so special.”

Kevin Durant, who led the U.S. men's basketball team to gold in Tokyo, was immediately aware of the difference as 27,000 fans packed into the Americans' win over Serbia on Sunday

Team USA's Kevin Durant celebrates with Stephen Curry - null
Basketball At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Anthony Davis Unsurprised By Kevin Durant's Starring Role In Team USA Win

BY Stats Perform

Many wore NBA jerseys representing most of the league.

“I just love when a game of basketball can bring people from all over the world, different walks of life together like this,” Durant said. In noting the stark contrast to Tokyo, he said, "that seems like so long ago.

That era of the world seems like it just, it was 20 years ago, you know? So to see so many people in here supporting the game of basketball, it was incredible.”

It was similar Sunday night at La Defense Arena when French swimmer Léon Marchand won gold with a dominant victory in the 400-meter individual medley in front of a flag-waving, deafening crowd.

“It was beyond what I expected, everybody was shouting my name,” Marchand said. “I don't know how to explain it, but it was really great.”

Will Shin of Atlanta was there for Marchand's win and called the crowd “absolutely electric” for his first Olympic experience.

“The French really do know how to rile up the crowd and the night was unlike what I'm used to in the U.S.,” Shin said.

Advertisement

“Seeing the Olympic Games in person has been a personal goal and I'm ecstatic to finally make it here to the Games, in one of the most visited cities in the world.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. TNPL 2024: Man Refuses To Return Ball After CSG Batter Hits Six Out Of The Ground - Watch Hilarious Video
  2. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs ITT Qualifier 1 Match
  3. India To Host T20 Asia Cup In 2025, Bangladesh to Conduct 2027 Edition In ODI Format: ACC
  4. ENG Vs WI: England 'Not The Finished Article' Despite Thrashing West Indies, Claims Coach Brendon McCullum
  5. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
Football News
  1. Manchester City: Julian Alvarez Unhappy To Be Left Out Of MCFC's 'Important Games'
  2. Arsenal: Gunners Sign Italian Defender Riccardo Calafiori From Bologna
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: 'It's Not Over' - Marta Ready To Fight After Shock Loss To Japan
  4. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From US Open Tuneup In Montreal
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Shrugs Off Injury Worries After Griekspoor Win
  3. Rafael Nadal To Make Decision On Future After Paris Olympics
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Griekspoor To Reach Round Of 16 - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic Thrilled By Rafael Nadal Win Despite Getting 'Comfortable'
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  2. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  3. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  4. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  5. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 45 Dead, Toll Rising Rapidly; Rescue Work On At Massive Scale
  2. Howrah-CSMT Mumbai Mail Derailment: Trains Cancelled, Diverted & Short Terminated | Full List
  3. Chaos Erupts As Technical Snag Delays Mumbai Local Train Services During Rush Hours
  4. SC Grants Bail To NCP Leader Nawab Malik On Medical Grounds
  5. Picturesque Wayanad Turns Desert-Like After Landslides; Locals Make Frantic Calls To Seek Help
Entertainment News
  1. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 4: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman’s Superhero Film Crosses Rs 70 Crore Mark In India
  2. Saira Banu Reveals Sanjay Dutt Wanted To Marry Her When He Was A Toddler - Check Viral Post Inside
  3. Shah Rukh Khan To Undergo Eye Treatment In US-Report
  4. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Newborn Meets Her 'Hot Maasis' Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza And Tanvi Azmi- See Pics
  5. Has Arjun Rampal Started Shooting For Aditya Dhar's Film Co-Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt? Check Out BTS Pics
US News
  1. Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked: Here's When Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns - With 5 New Drinks And Treats!
  2. Indian Budget 2024: From Changes In Capital Gains Taxation To Removal Of Indexation Benefit, Know What Has Changed For NRI Investors
  3. Who Is Streamer Fanum? NYPD Seizes Twitch Star's Lamborghini Urus At Gunpoint In Shocking Livestream Incident | Video
  4. Applebee's Brings Back 'All You Can Eat' Deal - Plus New Summer Drinks!
  5. Florida Man Who Woke Up From 244-Day Coma Killed By Pickup Truck
World News
  1. China Reports 7 More Deaths From Torrential Rains Brought By Tropical Storm Gaemi
  2. UK: 2 Minors Killed, 11 Injured During Southport Stabbing
  3. Kamala Harris Worse Presidential Candidate Than Biden: Trump
  4. Elon Musk Calls Maduro A 'Dictator' In Tech Billionaire's Latest Blow-up Against Foreign Leader
  5. Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked: Here's When Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns - With 5 New Drinks And Treats!
Latest Stories
  1. ‘CBI Is Poetic, Kejriwal’s Arrest Is Insurance Arrest’: AAP Supremo’s Lawyer Counters Probe Agency
  2. Picturesque Wayanad Turns Desert-Like After Landslides; Locals Make Frantic Calls To Seek Help
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 30, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Maharashtra: Police Files Murder Case Against Ex-Husband Of US Woman Found Chained In Forest
  5. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Newborn Meets Her 'Hot Maasis' Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza And Tanvi Azmi- See Pics
  6. Shah Rukh Khan To Undergo Eye Treatment In US-Report
  7. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 45 Dead, Toll Rising Rapidly; Rescue Work On At Massive Scale
  8. Paris Olympics, Day 4 LIVE: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh Eye Bronze; India Vs Ireland In Men's Hockey