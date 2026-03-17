Football At LA 2028 Olympics: Matches Set To Kick Off 4 Days Early Across 7 United States - Everything You Need To Know

The tournament ends at the Rose Bowl, which will host five matches, including a women’s quarterfinal on July 21, men’s and women’s semifinals on July 24–25 and the gold-medal matches on July 28–29

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
Football At LA 2028 Olympics: Matches Set To Kick Off 4 Days Early Across 7 United States
The sun sets behind the Olympic rings at the Olympic marina during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Marseille, France. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Football will start 4 days before the opening ceremony of the LA 2028 Olympic games

  • Matches set to start from July 10 onwards, confirmed by IOC

  • Seven cities across the United States of America will host all the Football games

Men's and women's Football matches at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will begin four days before the opening ceremony and be played in seven cities around the United States.

The early start, approved by the IOC, allows teams two extra rest days during the tournament compared to previous Olympics. The schedule also includes additional rest days after the group stage and quarterfinals, giving teams time to travel.

The matches will start on July 10, with the group stage and quarterfinals being played in New York, Columbus, Ohio, Nashville, Tennessee, and St. Louis.

The knockout rounds will move to California, taking place in San Jose, San Diego and Pasadena, with the gold medal matches at the historic Rose Bowl. The stadium hosted the 1994 men's World Cup final, the 1999 women's World Cup final and the 1984 Olympic gold-medal match.

New York and Columbus will host nine men's and women's matches on July 10-11, July 13-14 and July 16-17, as well as a men's quarterfinal on July 20. Nashville will also host nine matches, with group-stage games on the same dates and both men’s and women’s quarterfinals on July 20-21.

Related Content
Haryana Women’s panel orders Badshah arrest - Instagram
‘Seize His Passport’: Haryana Women’s Commission Orders Arrest Of Badshah Amid Song Controversy
For most of the last two decades, serving as the chief minister of the state, Kumar cultivated one of the strongest women vote banks in the country. - IMAGO / ANI News
After Nitish Kumar’s Exit, Bihar’s Women Anxious About Future Of Welfare Schemes
Badshah - Instagram
Badshah Tateeree Song Controversy: Haryana Women Commission Issues Fresh Summons
Delhi Police personnel on duty.(Representational image) | - PTI
Delhi Police Launches Mobile Surveillance Unit With Facial Recognition System
Related Content

St. Louis will host eight matches on July 10-17, with a men’s quarterfinal on July 20.

San Jose will host seven matches, including women’s group-stage games on July 11, 14 and 17 and a quarterfinal on July 21.

San Diego will be the site of 11 matches, including women’s group-stage games, a women’s quarterfinal on July 21, men’s and women’s semifinals on July 24–25, and the bronze-medal matches on July 27–28.

The tournament ends at the Rose Bowl, which will host five matches, including a women’s quarterfinal on July 21, men’s and women’s semifinals on July 24–25 and the gold-medal matches on July 28–29.

The complete schedule will be released later this year.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Latham, Robinson Fall After Powerplay | 68/2 (9)

  2. IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders Not Seeking Replacements For Injured Harshit Rana And Matheesha Pathirana

  3. Gautam Gambhir Responds To Rumors Of Rift With Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli

  4. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Unfazed By Fame, Says 'If You Do Well, You Are Bound To Get Attention'

  5. New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Hamilton Hourly Weather Forecast Today

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 16, 2026

  2. From ‘Tiger’ To Successor:  Political Transition In Bihar And JD(U)’s Future

  3. Fresh Trouble Brewing Between Himachal Pradesh, Punjab At Interstate Entry Points

  4. Outlook Explainer: How the Strait of Hormuz Triggered An LPG Crisis in India's Kitchens

  5. Suvendu In Didi's Lair: BJP Fields Bengal LoP From TMC-Stronghold Bhawanipore

Entertainment News

  1. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  2. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

  3. Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Says “No To War And Free Palestine”

  4. Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

  5. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  2. US-Israel-Iran: IRGC Claims It Attacked Israel Military, Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz 'Closed For Enemies’

  3. Who Is Laura Loomer? Trump's Loyalty Enforcer Or American Face of the Loony Fringe

  4. How The War On Iran Is Distracting From Ukraine And Benefiting Putin  

  5. Two Indian LPG Carriers Cross Strait Of Hormuz Safely Amid West Asia Tensions

Latest Stories

  1. Arsenal Vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview, UEFA Champions League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Banana, Bread For Food, Salt With Diesel For Cooking: How Mumbai's Working Class Is Fighting The LPG Crisis

  3. Afghanistan Accuses Pakistan of Deadly Kabul Airstrike; 400 Reported Killed

  4. Chelsea Vs PSG Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 2nd Leg: When, Where To Watch? Check Head-To-Head

  5. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: UAE Lifts Airspace Closure, Israel Launches Renewed Attack on Tehran and Beirut

  6. Dune 3 First Look: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya Return In Denis Villeneuve’s Epic Finale; Robert Pattinson Joins Cast

  7. Oscars 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Leads With 6 Wins Followed By Sinners With 4

  8. Assembly Polls 2026: Puducherry At A Crossroads As Complete Statehood Demands Intensify