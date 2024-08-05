Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif Calls For End To Bullying After Backlash

The 25-year-old Khelif acknowledged the pressure and pain of enduring this ordeal while competing far from home in the most important event of her athletic career

Imane Khelif, celebrates after defeating Hungarys Anna Hamori. AP Photo
Algeria's Imane Khelif, celebrates after defeating Hungary's Anna Hamori in their women's 66kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics. AP Photo/John Locher
info_icon

Olympic boxer Imane Khelif said the wave of hateful scrutiny she has faced over misconceptions about her gender “harms human dignity,” and she called for an end to bullying athletes after being greatly affected by the international backlash against her. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)

The Algerian athlete spoke about her tumultuous Olympic experience on Sunday night in an interview with SNTV, a sports video partner of The Associated Press.

“I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects,” Khelif said in Arabic.

"It can destroy people, it can kill people's thoughts, spirit and mind. It can divide people. And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying.”

The victories of Khelif and fellow boxer Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan in the ring in Paris have become one of the biggest stories of the Paris Games. Both women have clinched their first Olympic medals even as they have faced online abuse based on unsubstantiated claims about their gender, drawing them into a wider divide over changing attitudes toward gender identity and regulations in sports.

Imane Khelif. - Photo: AP/John Locher
Who Is Imane Khelif? The Algerian Boxer At The Centre Of Gender Controversy

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The 25-year-old Khelif acknowledged the pressure and pain of enduring this ordeal while competing far from home in the most important event of her athletic career.

“I am in contact with my family two days a week. I hope that they weren't affected deeply,” she said. “They are worried about me. God willing, this crisis will culminate in a gold medal, and that would be the best response.”

The vitriol stems from claims by the International Boxing Association, which has been permanently banned from the Olympics, that both Khelif and Lin failed unspecified eligibility tests for the women's competition at last year's world championships.

Khelif declined to answer when asked whether she had undergone tests other than doping tests, saying she didn't want to talk about it.

She expressed gratitude to the International Olympic Committee and its president, Thomas Bach, for standing resolutely behind her while the banned former governing body of Olympic boxing stoked a furore around her participation in Paris.

“I know that the Olympic Committee has done me justice, and I am happy with this remedy because it shows the truth,” she said.

She also has seen massive support at her bouts, drawing cheers when she enters the arena and crowds waving Algerian flags chanting her first name. She will fight again Tuesday in the women's 66-kilogram semifinals at Roland Garros.

Khelif repeatedly made clear she won't allow chatter or accusations to deter her from attempting to claim Algeria's first Olympic gold medal in women's boxing.

“I don't care about anyone's opinion,” Khelif said a day after beating Anna Luca Hamori of Hungary. “I came here for a medal, and to compete for a medal. I will certainly be competing to improve (and) be better, and God willing, I will improve, like every other athlete.”

Although she is aware of the worldwide discussion about her, Khelif said she has been somewhat removed.

“Honestly, I don't follow social media," she said. “There is a mental health team that doesn't let us follow social media, especially in the Olympic Games, whether me or other athletes. I'm here to compete and get a good result.”

Khelif started her Olympic run last Thursday with a victory over Angela Carini of Italy, who abandoned the bout after just 46 seconds. Carini later said she regretted her decision and wished to apologize to Khelif.

That unusual ending raised the chatter around Khelif into a roar, drawing comments from the likes of former U.S. President Donald Trump, “Harry Potter” writer J.K. Rowling and others falsely claiming Khelif was a man or transgender.

The IOC repeatedly declared she and Lin qualified to participate in the Olympics, and it has decried the murky testing standards and untransparent governance of the IBA, which was banished entirely from the Olympics last year in an unprecedented punishment for a governing body.

Khelif clearly felt the weight of the worldwide scrutiny upon her, and her victory over Hamori on Saturday appeared to be cathartic. After the referee raised Khelif's hand with the win, she went to the centre of the ring, waved to her fans, knelt and slammed her palm on the canvas, her smile turning to tears.

“I couldn't control my nerves," Khelif said in the interview. "Because after the media frenzy and after the victory, there was a mix of joy and at the same time, I was greatly affected, because honestly, it wasn't an easy thing to go through at all. It was something that harms human dignity.”

Advertisement

She had competed in IBA events for several years without problems until she was abruptly suspended from last year's world championships. The Russian-dominated body — which has faced years of clashes with the IOC — has refused to provide any information about the tests.

Algeria's national boxing federation is still an IBA member.

Khelif is from rural northwestern Algeria, and she grew up playing soccer until she fell in love with boxing. Overcoming her father's initial objections, she travelled 10 kilometres (about 6 miles) by bus to train for fights in a neighbouring town.

After reaching the sport's top level in her late teens, she struggled early in her career before reaching an elite level. Khelif has been a solid if unspectacular, international competitor for six years, and she lost to eventual gold medalist Kellie Harrington of Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics.

Advertisement

Khelif's next bout in Paris is against Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand. If Khelif wins again, she will fight for a gold medal on Friday.

“Yes, this issue involves the dignity and honour of every woman and female,” she told an Algerian broadcaster in brief remarks Sunday after beating Hamori. “The Arab population has known me for years and has seen me box in the IBA that wronged me (and) treated me unfairly, but I have God on my side.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay, Charith Asalanka Shine As India Lose By 32 Runs Against Sri Lanka - In Pics
  2. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Vandersay Rips Through India As Sri Lanka Snatch Series Lead
  3. Sri Lanka Tour Of England: Zak Crawley, Dillon Pennington To Miss Test Series
  4. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Beat India By 32 Runs, Take Unassailable 1-0 Lead In Series
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Highlights: Men In Blue Go Down By 32 Runs As Hosts Take Lead In Series
Football News
  1. Rodgers Lauds Celtic's 'Critical' Start To Title Defence After Kilmarnock Demolition
  2. Celtic 4-0 Kilmarnock: Champions Open Title Defence With Dominant Victory
  3. English Premier League: Iraola Insists Tottenham Target Solanke Out Injured For Bournemouth Despite Exit Speculation
  4. Serie A: Federico Chiesa Told To Find New Club 'As Soon As Possible' By Thiago Motta
  5. English Premier League: Slot Seeking Improvements From Liverpool Squad Despite Pre-Season Success
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
  2. Cristina And Sara Of Spain Claim Bronze In Tennis Women's Doubles At Paris Olympics 2024
  3. Paris Games 2024: Nadal Urges Alcaraz To Treasure Olympic Medal Despite Djokovic Heartbreak
  4. Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz 'Felt The Pressure' In Final Defeat To Novak Djokovic
  5. Paris Olympics: Paolini, Errani Claim Historic Gold With Impressive Comeback Win
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey Player Amit Rohidas Receives One-Match Ban, To Miss IND Vs GER SF
  2. PR Sreejesh Wonders About Final Curtain As Indian Hockey Team Eyes Semifinal Glory At Paris 2024
  3. Hockey India Complain About GB Goalie's 'Video Tablet', Amit Rohidas Red Card At Paris 2024
  4. India Vs Great Britain, Quarter-Final: PR Sreejesh's Incredible Save, Priceless Celebration At Paris Olympics Sends Internet Into Frenzy - Watch
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Dhanraj Pillay Applauds PR Sreejesh, Hopes For India To Win Gold

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat; 5 Die In UP Rain-Related Incidents
  2. Article 370 Abrogation: Amarnath Yatra Suspended For A Day From Jammu
  3. Wayanad Landslides: Woman Who Made First Distress Call Dies, Death Toll Nears 400
  4. Nine Kanwariyas Killed, Three Injured By Electrocution In Bihar
  5. Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code In November | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good
  2. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan And Chiranjeevi Donate To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Victims Of Wayanad Landslides
  3. 'Indian 2' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Kamal Haasan Starrer
  4. Dalljiet Kaur Files FIR Against Nikhil Patel On The Ground Of 'Cruelty'-Report
  5. Did Ayushmann Khurrana Exit Meghna Gulzar’s Film With Kareena Kapoor Khan? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. 10 Things You Should Have To Become A Flight Attendant
  2. Italian Gymnast's Cheese Love Goes Viral After Olympic Success
  3. Hollywood Is Turning Towards An Anti-Aging Supplement. How Helpful It Is?
  4. Joe Rogan’s ‘Burn The Boats’: The Comedy Special Everyone’s Talking About For All The Wrong Reasons
  5. 'Sandwich With A Claw' Is New Yorkers’ Current Favorite Chicken Sandwich. Here’s Where To Find
World News
  1. 98 Killed In Bangladesh, Protesters Call For 'Long March To Dhaka'| Top Points
  2. Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Welcomes New F-16 Fighter Jets To Combat Russia
  3. Venezuela Protests: Mass Arrests Amid Unrest And Disputed Election Results Sparks Concerns
  4. Middle East Tensions: Iran May Attack Israel Today; US And Allies Prepare For 'Multi-Front War'
  5. UK Riots: Hotels Attacked Amid Outrage Over Southport Stabbings, Starmer Calls Out 'Far-Right Thuggery'
Latest Stories
  1. Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Top 5 Quotes From 'The Fastest Man On The Planet', Noah Lyles
  3. Weather News LIVE Updates: Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat; 5 Die In UP Rain-Related Incidents
  4. Paris Olympics Day 10 Live Updates: Lakshya Sen Competes For Bronze Medal; Nisha Dahiya Begins Indian Wrestling Campaign
  5. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
  6. Middle East Tensions: Iran May Attack Israel Today; US And Allies Prepare For 'Multi-Front War'
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For August 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs