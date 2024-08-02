Other Sports

Who Is Imane Khelif? The Algerian Boxer At The Centre Of Gender Controversy

At the centre of this massive controversy over gender in combat sports is the Alegerian Khelif. Let us take a look at who is she and why she has become controversial

Paris Olympics Boxing: Angela Carini Imane Khelif
Imane Khelif. Photo: AP/John Locher
Social media and sports world is filled with debates over gender in combat sports and at the center of it all is Imane Khelif. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

The 25-year-old Algerian boxer is in the spotlight after her opponent in the women's 66kg Round of 16 Italy's Angela Carini withdrew from the fight after just 46 seconds.

The bout had just begun when Khelif got a bug right hand on the side of Carini's head. The Italian turned towards her team at the edge of the ring and decided not to continue. "It's not right, it's not right," Carini could be heard telling her coach.

International Boxing Association, the body which formerly governed the sport, had disqualified Khelif earlier. However, the International Olympic Committee allowed her to participate in the Paris 2024 Games.

This step of the Olympic committee has become contentious and triggered a massive debate over gender in overall sports but more importantly the combat sports.

At the centre of this massive controversy is the Alegerian Khelif. Let us take a look at who is she and why she has become controversial.

Imane Khelif (first from right) and Angela Carini at the Paris Olympics 2024. - AP Photo
Who is Imane Khelif?

Born in a small village of Tiaret in Algeria, Imane Khelif is 25-year-old boxer who fights in the light welterweight category. Khelif started boxing after following the sports during 2016 Rio Olympics. Blessed with a height of 5'10" and a lot of power, Khelif became a menace for opponents in Algeria.

Her exceptional skills took her to the Tokyo Olympics where she lost in the quarterfinals to the eventual champion Kellie Harrington in the lightweight category.

After the Olympic disappointment, Khelif ruled the ring in African Championship, Mediterranean Games and Arab Games in the light welterweight category.

However, she was disqualified after a failed 'gender test' and could not compete in the 2023 World Championships in Delhi.

Why was Imane Khelif banned?

Italy's Angela Carini (right) fights Algerian boxer Imane Khelif at the Paris Olympics. - AP
The Algerian, as per IBA, failed a gender eligibility test to compete in women's boxing. IBA did not specify what was the test but insisted that it was not based on testosterone examination.

However, since boxing at Olympics is organised by the International Olympic Committee, which does not recognise IBA, Khelif was allowed to compete.

Will Imane Khelif compete further at Paris Olympics?

Yes. Her next match is a quarterfinal, the same stage where she was knocked out in Tokyo, against Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori.

