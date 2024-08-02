Paris Olympic Games 2024: IOC Saddened By 'Abuse' Received By Boxer Over Gender Row

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday, August 1 defended their decision to allow two female boxers --- Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting -- to compete at the Paris Olympics 2024 despite an ongoing gender row. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
The IOC said that the pair faced aggression because of an arbitrary decision.
Algeria's Imane Khelif won the bout against Italian Angela Carini after the latter pulled out of the match in mere 46 seconds.
Khelif's ever-so quick win over her Italian opponent, faced ire on the internet as more so piled pressure on the IOC for allowing her to box against Carini.
Khelif was disqualified at the 2023 World Championships after failing International Boxing Association (IBA) eligibility rules that prevent athletes with male XY chromosomes competing in women's events.
But the IBA was stripped of its recognition by the IOC last year over governance and finance issues, with the Olympic body running the boxing competition in Paris.
The IOC said the IBA decision to disqualify the boxers last year was arbitrary and the main cause for the furore that has seen people like British author J. K. Rowling and billionaire Elon Musk voice their opposition to them competing in the Games.ge
"These two athletes were the victims of a sudden and arbitrary decision by the IBA," the IOC said in a statement. "Towards the end of the IBA World Championships in 2023, they were suddenly disqualified without any due process.
"According to the IBA minutes available on their website, this decision was initially taken solely by the IBA Secretary General and CEO."
The IOC said the rules of eligibility were based on the Tokyo Olympics and cannot be changed during an event.
"The current aggression against these two athletes is based entirely on this arbitrary decision, which was taken without any proper procedure – especially considering that these athletes had been competing in top-level competition for many years," the IOC said.
"The IOC is saddened by the abuse that the two athletes are currently receiving," it added. "Every person has the right to practice sport without discrimination."
