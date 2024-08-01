Other Sports

Chromosome Games At Olympics: Angela Carini's Tears At Paris 2024 Open Can Of Worms

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif and Lin Yu‑ting of Chinese Taipei were allowed to participate at Paris Olympic Games 2024, despite being deemed ineligible by the International Boxing Association on gender grounds

angela-carini-italian-boxer-paris-olympics
Italy's Angela Carini (right) abandoned her bout against Algerian boxer Imane Khelif in 46 seconds at the Paris Olympics. Photo: AP
info_icon

The abrupt withdrawal of Italy's Angela Carini from her Paris Olympics bout against Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has raised several questions regarding gender eligibility and the role of governing bodies in sport. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

It took all of 46 seconds for Carini to say "enough", in her women’s 66kg round of 16 clash against Khelif. The Algerian is one of two boxers permitted to compete at the Olympics despite being disqualified from the the 2023 World Championships in New Delhi for failing testosterone and gender eligibility tests.

Carini left the North Paris Arena in tears after being hit by a punch, that she felt was harder than any that had hit her before. “I am heartbroken. I went to the ring to honour my father. I was told a lot of times that I was a warrior but I preferred to stop for my health. I have never felt a punch like this,” the Guardian quoted her as saying afterwards.

Billie Jean King. - null
Gender Equality In Sports: Where Are We After Decades-Long Struggle?

BY Akshat Mehrish

The incident has become a major talking point at Paris 2024, and opens a can of worms. Why are the rules different for the International Boxing Association (IBA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC)? Where does one draw the line regarding gender eligibility? And where does transgenderism figure in this debate?

These are some of the questions doing the rounds, ever since Carini's withdrawal. The incident itself has evoked strong reactions from prominent figures - men, women and 'others' - all over the world.

Take the statement of Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni, for instance. “I think that athletes who have male genetic characteristics should not be admitted to women’s competitions. And not because you want to discriminate against someone, but to protect the right of female athletes to be able to compete on equal terms.

“I was emotional yesterday when she wrote ‘I will fight’ because the dedication, the head, the character, surely also play a role in these things. But then it also matters to be able to compete on equal grounds and from my point of view it was not an even contest,” Meloni said.

In addition to Khelif, Lin Yu‑ting of Chinese Taipei has also been allowed to compete in the women’s category, despite being stripped of a bronze medal at the 2023 World Championships in Delhi.

Variance In IOC And IBA Rules

The IOC, on its part, said all boxers in Paris "comply with the competition's eligibility and entry regulations". IOC spokesman Mark Adams had said earlier: "These athletes have competed many times before for many years, they haven't just suddenly arrived - they competed in Tokyo."

The IBA, on the other hand, had a diametrically opposite stance last year when they disallowed the two boxers at the Worlds. IBA president Umar Kremlev had then said: “Based on DNA tests, we identified a number of athletes who tried to trick their colleagues into posing as women.

“According to the results of the tests, it was proved that they have XY chromosomes. Such athletes were excluded from competition.” XY is the male chromosome, while XX is the female one.

Now, amid the controversy, IBA has flayed the IOC for their 'lenient' rules for the Paris Olympics. “The IOC’s differing regulations on these matters, in which IBA is not involved, raise serious questions about both competitive fairness and athletes’ safety," it said.

Semenya is aiming to run at next year's Olympics in Paris. - null
Olympic Champion Caster Semenya Wins Appeal Against Testosterone Rules At Human Rights Court

BY

Difference Between Transgenderism And Hyperandrogenism

Meanwhile, the debate regarding transgender participation in sports rages on. Many sports luminaries have likened it to doping, opining strongly on the undue advantage it purportedly offers to biological men who identify as women.

But a distinction needs to be made between trans people competing in sports, and biological women who are found to have higher levels of testosterone. Many high-profile athletes are afflicted with the latter, including South Africa's two-time Olympic gold medallist runner Caster Semenya, and India's very own Dutee Chand.

In 2014, Chand was effectively banned from competing as a female because of the high testosterone levels in her body, a clinical condition known as ‘hyperandrogenism’.

Dutee, then 18 years old, had appealed the verdict at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and won a landmark case, which set a precedent for other athletes facing such bans.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Looking Forward To 'Tough' Selection Problems Ahead Of Series Opener
  2. Waqar Younis to become PCB's Chief Cricket Officer - Report
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Preview: Virat-Rohit Return; 'Keeping Tussle Between Rahul & Pant
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: KL Rahul Or Rishabh Pant? Rohit Sharma Opens Up On India's Selection Headache
  5. Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2025? Here's What The Ex-Captain Had To Say About His CSK Future
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Morocco Vs United States Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  2. Arne Slot Salutes Harvey Elliott's Quality In Pre-Season Win Over Arsenal
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Egypt Vs Paraguay Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  4. English Premier League: Nottingham Forest Confirm Jota Silva Signing From Vitoria
  5. Manchester United Dealt Double Leny Yoro And Rasmus Hojlund Injury Blow
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Zheng Stuns Swiatek In Straight Sets To Reach Final - Data Debrief
  2. 'If That's The Last Time, I Enjoyed It' - Rafael Nadal Drops Retirement Hint
  3. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  2. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  4. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  5. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP Cobbler Who Rahul Met Now A Local Celeb; Offered Rs 10L For Slippers Stitched By Congress Leader
  2. 'We Don't Make Reels, We Work Hard': Vaishnaw Slams Congress Over Railway 'Troll Army'
  3. 'How Can Someone...': Supreme Court On Railway Appointments Using Forged Docs
  4. Weather News | Aug 1 Highlights: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300; 1,000 Stuck In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath
  5. NEET Paper Leak: CBI Files First Chargesheet, Names 13 Accused In Case
Entertainment News
  1. 'Ulajh' To 'Stree 2': List Of Bollywood Movies Releasing This August
  2. Veteran Actor And Elder Brother Of Kamal Haasan, Charuhasan Hospitalised; Daughter Suhasini Shares Health Update
  3. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Allu Arjun Once Played Kamal Haasan's Grandson As A Child Artist
  4. Suriya, Jyotika, Chiyaan Vikram And Other Celebs Provide Financial Support To Wayanad Landslide Victims
  5. Telugu Actor Sreeleela Quits Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com? Producer Ramesh Taurani Addresses Rumours
US News
  1. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  2. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  3. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
  4. El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel
  5. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
World News
  1. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  2. China: Death Toll Jumps To 30, With 35 Others Missing, In Area Hit By Heavy Rains
  3. Russia Releases WSJ Reporter, Former US Marine Convicted Of Espionage In Prisoner Swap
  4. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  5. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; Lakshya Sen Beats HS Prannoy To Book Quarters Spot
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News | Aug 1 Highlights: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300; 1,000 Stuck In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath