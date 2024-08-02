Imane Khelif Vs Angela Carini, Paris Olympics Row: Dutee Chand On Gender Test Controversy, Here's What Indian Legend Said

Amid the ongoing gender test controversy at the Paris Olympics, marked by Algerian boxer Imane Khelif's punches that caused her Italian counterpart Angela Carini to leave the ring in just 46 seconds, Indian sprinter Dutee Chand is breaking her silence. She has faced similar gender-related 'controversy' in the past. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
In an interview with PTI, the two-time Asian Games silver medalist defended the Algerian boxer. She said, "In 2014, I challenged the IOC's rule that a person with a higher testosterone level should not participate in the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland. It was noted that hormonal level cannot increase athletic performance"
Angela Carini's withdrawal from her Paris Olympics bout against Imane Khelif has raised several questions about gender eligibility and the role of governing bodies in boxing. The controversy is fueled by the fact that Khelif has previously failed gender tests twice in her career. Nevertheless, this is not the first time such a controversy has surfaced in the world of sports, as Indian sprinter Dutee Chand recalls her own similar experience from 2014.
"When you play in the Olympics, you undergo several tests. I don't think it is right to create controversy about this social media," said Chand.
"I suffered a lot at that time. I faced a lot of controversy regarding my gender. Yesterday, during the Olympic match, (Angela) Carini gave up and now she is complaining about the Algerian boxer because of high testosterone levels, " Dutee Chand added.
With many prominent figures, including Italian President Giorgia Meloni, criticizing the fairness of the Paris Olympics welterweight round of 16 match between Imane Khelif and Angela Carini, Indian sprinter Dutee Chand also has something to say on the matter.
The 25-year-old Imane Khelif is one of two boxers permitted to compete at the Olympics despite being disqualified from the the 2023 World Championships in New Delhi for failing testosterone and gender eligibility tests.