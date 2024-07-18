Other Sports

Olympic Rings: History, Origin, Significance, Myths - All You Need To Know

You are already seeing them and in a few days, you'll be seeing a lot of it. Before the 2024 Olympics in Paris begin, here is everything you need to know about the iconic Olympic rings

Paris Olympic Games 2024 AP Photo
The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
info_icon

Olympics are as much about sports as they are about tradition. After all, the roots of the Games can be traced back to over two millennium. Symbols have always been part of traditions all around the world and the Olympic movement ensured that it had one too. The visual ambassador of Olympics - the five interconnected rings - define this movement. (More Sports News)

On flags, on mascot, on stadium, on field of play, even on athletes, the Olympic rings are everywhere.

You are already seeing them and in a few days, you'll be seeing a lot of it. Before the 2024 Olympics in Paris begin, here is everything you need to know about the iconic Olympic rings.

The Indian K-9 force in Paris for the upcoming Summer Olympic Games. - X/Jawed Ashraf
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian K-9 Team, Dog Handlers In France To Provide Security

BY Outlook Sports Desk

History of the Olympic rings

The Olympic rings were created in 1913 by the father of the modern Olympic Games, Pierre de Coubertin. The logo and the flag with the symbol were adopted in 1914 and would have made their debut at the 1916 Games that were to be held in Berlin, Germany. However, World War I delayed the official debut of the rings.

They were finally officially launched as Olympic symbol at the 1920 Olympics in Antwerp, Belgium.

Significance of the Olympic rings

The five interconnected rings in the Olympic symbol stand for the five inhabited continents of the world, Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and Oceania. All rings are of different colours: blue, yellow, black, green, red and the background is white.

“These five rings represent the five parts of the world now won over to the cause of olympism and ready to accept its fecund rivalries. What is more, the six colors thus combined reproduce those of all nations without exception,” de Coubertin had said about his symbol.

The logo of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games hangs from the facade of the Paris city hall, days ahead of the opening ceremony. - AP
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Pictograms To Know And Their Importance

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Myth about the Olympic rings

There is a huge myth around the colour of Olympic rings. These colours are falsely attributed to each continent.

However, in reality, at the time de Coubertin came up with the design, the five ring colours and the background colour white were part of every single national flag in the world. To represent these nations, he chose this colours.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Tipped To Revive Out-Of-Favour Speedster's International Career
  2. Women's Asia Cup Over The Years: History, Expansion And India's Undisputed Dominance
  3. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Excited By Upcoming England Bowlers
  4. Jay Shah To Take Over As ICC Chairman? Annual Meet Begins On June 19 In Colombo
  5. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win, H2H Records, Stats Preview
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Grateful Archie Gray Happy To Play In Any Position For Tottenham After 'Good' Debut
  2. Manchester United New Boy Zirkzee Says Having Van Nistelrooy As Coach Is 'Special'
  3. Darren Anderton Says England Would Have Won Euro 2024 Under Pep Guardiola
  4. Who Will Be New England Coach? Eddie Howe Being Favourite No Shock To Ex-Winger Darren Anderton
  5. Luka Modric Signs One-year Contract Extension With Real Madrid
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  3. Casper Ruud Stunned As Thiago Monteiro Advances To Swedish Open Quarter-Finals
  4. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  5. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Ek Din Jaana Hi Tha...': Bhole Baba's Controversial Statement On Hathras Stampede That Killed 121
  2. India News LIVE: Row Over Karnataka Private Jobs Quota; 2 Soldiers Injured In Doda Encounter
  3. Nara Lokesh Invites IT Firms To Relocate To Vizag Amid Concerns Over Karnataka Private Jobs Quota Bill
  4. Naxal Attack: 2 Soldiers Killed In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  5. 'Drunk' Son Of Sharad Pawar's NCP Leader Crashes Speeding Car Into Temp Trunk | VIDEO
Entertainment News
  1. Here's Why Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Opted For An Intimate Wedding At Their House In Mumbai
  2. Siddharth P Malhotra Reveals He Wanted To Cast An Established Star For 'Maharaj'; Here's Why He Chose Junaid Khan
  3. Emraan Hashmi Candidly Confesses To Feeling Envious Of Other Actors: Envy Engulfs Me All The Time
  4. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sai Ketan Rao Hurls Chair At Lovekesh Kataria Amidst Heated Argument
  5. Kubbra Sait Roped In For Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt Starrer 'Son Of Sardaar 2'? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  2. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  3. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
  4. Democrats Aim To Nominate President In First Week Of August, As Some Push Biden To Quit The Race
  5. 'Brandon Cooper' Missing? Evansville Police Alert Public About Online Scam Involving Fake Reports Of Autistic Child
World News
  1. Thailand Hotel Deaths: After Cyanide Traces In Cups, Police Suspect Murder-Suicide | What We Know
  2. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  3. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  4. Oman Oil Tanker Capsize: INS Teg Rescues 8 Indians, 1 Sri Lankan; Search Operation For The Rest Underway
  5. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
Latest Stories
  1. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  2. JD Vance's 'Islamist Country' Remark Sparks Outrage In UK, Deputy PM Dismisses 'Fruity' Remark
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' To Be Pushed Further Due To Production Delays? Here's What We Know
  5. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  6. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  7. India News Updates: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Job Quota; Muharram Processions Taken Out Across States
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nadal-Ruud Into Swedish Open SFs; PT Usha 'Shocked' At IOA Criticism