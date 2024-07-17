Other Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian K-9 Team, Dog Handlers In France To Provide Security

The Indian K-9 team deployed for Paris Olympic Games 2024 includes 10 dogs of different breeds: six Belgian Shepherds, three German Shepherds and one Labrador Retriever, according to a The Hindu report

India-K9-unit-in-Paris-for-Olympics-2024-Jawed-Ashraf-X-photo
The Indian K-9 force in Paris for the upcoming Summer Olympic Games. Photo: X/Jawed Ashraf
info_icon

A 10-strong Indian K-9 (canine) team, along with 17 handlers are in the French capital to provide security for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games 2024. This will reportedly be the first time that an Indian K-9 contingent will collaborate with a foreign government to perform such duties, as per officials. (More Sports News)

The Indian K-9 team includes 10 dogs of different breeds: six Belgian Shepherds, three German Shepherds and one Labrador Retriever, according to a The Hindu report. The dogs reached Paris in an Air France commercial flight, as per officials.

“Proud to meet 10-member K-9 unit from India, for a month in Paris to support French security for Paris Olympics 2024. Our K-9 stars & handlers doing well after travel from India; quickly on the job for French National Day. Got a nice handshake, too! One example of Indo-French security cooperation!,” Indian envoy in Paris Jawed Ashraf wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The report adds that around 1,750 security personnel from close to 40 partner countries will be present as security reinforcements during the Paris Olympics. The French embassy in India had requested the central government to provide an anti-explosive unit, specifically K-9s (dogs) along with their police handlers, for the Olympics and Paralympic Games between July 11 and August 12, 2024.

The 17 personnel and 10 K9s were thus sent from various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including the Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal, Assam Rifles and National Security Guard.

The report further quoted the external publicity and public diplomacy of the ministry of external affairs as saying: “This marks the first time an Indian K9 contingent will perform such duties abroad. The contingent is committed to executing its duties with the utmost care, recognising the significance of their mission on the international stage and ensuring no detail is overlooked to achieve mission success.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Tipped To Revive Out-Of-Favour Speedster's International Career
  2. Women's Asia Cup Over The Years: History, Expansion And India's Undisputed Dominance
  3. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Excited By Upcoming England Bowlers
  4. Jay Shah To Take Over As ICC Chairman? Annual Meet Begins On June 19 In Colombo
  5. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win, H2H Records, Stats Preview
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Grateful Archie Gray Happy To Play In Any Position For Tottenham After 'Good' Debut
  2. Manchester United New Boy Zirkzee Says Having Van Nistelrooy As Coach Is 'Special'
  3. Darren Anderton Says England Would Have Won Euro 2024 Under Pep Guardiola
  4. Who Will Be New England Coach? Eddie Howe Being Favourite No Shock To Ex-Winger Darren Anderton
  5. Luka Modric Signs One-year Contract Extension With Real Madrid
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  3. Casper Ruud Stunned As Thiago Monteiro Advances To Swedish Open Quarter-Finals
  4. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  5. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Ek Din Jaana Hi Tha...': Bhole Baba's Controversial Statement On Hathras Stampede That Killed 121
  2. India News LIVE: Row Over Karnataka Private Jobs Quota; 2 Soldiers Injured In Doda Encounter
  3. Nara Lokesh Invites IT Firms To Relocate To Vizag Amid Concerns Over Karnataka Private Jobs Quota Bill
  4. Naxal Attack: 2 Soldiers Killed In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  5. 'Drunk' Son Of Sharad Pawar's NCP Leader Crashes Speeding Car Into Temp Trunk | VIDEO
Entertainment News
  1. Here's Why Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Opted For An Intimate Wedding At Their House In Mumbai
  2. Siddharth P Malhotra Reveals He Wanted To Cast An Established Star For 'Maharaj'; Here's Why He Chose Junaid Khan
  3. Emraan Hashmi Candidly Confesses To Feeling Envious Of Other Actors: Envy Engulfs Me All The Time
  4. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sai Ketan Rao Hurls Chair At Lovekesh Kataria Amidst Heated Argument
  5. Kubbra Sait Roped In For Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt Starrer 'Son Of Sardaar 2'? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  2. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  3. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
  4. Democrats Aim To Nominate President In First Week Of August, As Some Push Biden To Quit The Race
  5. 'Brandon Cooper' Missing? Evansville Police Alert Public About Online Scam Involving Fake Reports Of Autistic Child
World News
  1. Thailand Hotel Deaths: After Cyanide Traces In Cups, Police Suspect Murder-Suicide | What We Know
  2. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  3. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  4. Oman Oil Tanker Capsize: INS Teg Rescues 8 Indians, 1 Sri Lankan; Search Operation For The Rest Underway
  5. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
Latest Stories
  1. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  2. JD Vance's 'Islamist Country' Remark Sparks Outrage In UK, Deputy PM Dismisses 'Fruity' Remark
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' To Be Pushed Further Due To Production Delays? Here's What We Know
  5. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  6. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  7. India News Updates: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Job Quota; Muharram Processions Taken Out Across States
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nadal-Ruud Into Swedish Open SFs; PT Usha 'Shocked' At IOA Criticism