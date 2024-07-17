A 10-strong Indian K-9 (canine) team, along with 17 handlers are in the French capital to provide security for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games 2024. This will reportedly be the first time that an Indian K-9 contingent will collaborate with a foreign government to perform such duties, as per officials. (More Sports News)
The Indian K-9 team includes 10 dogs of different breeds: six Belgian Shepherds, three German Shepherds and one Labrador Retriever, according to a The Hindu report. The dogs reached Paris in an Air France commercial flight, as per officials.
“Proud to meet 10-member K-9 unit from India, for a month in Paris to support French security for Paris Olympics 2024. Our K-9 stars & handlers doing well after travel from India; quickly on the job for French National Day. Got a nice handshake, too! One example of Indo-French security cooperation!,” Indian envoy in Paris Jawed Ashraf wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
The report adds that around 1,750 security personnel from close to 40 partner countries will be present as security reinforcements during the Paris Olympics. The French embassy in India had requested the central government to provide an anti-explosive unit, specifically K-9s (dogs) along with their police handlers, for the Olympics and Paralympic Games between July 11 and August 12, 2024.
The 17 personnel and 10 K9s were thus sent from various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including the Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal, Assam Rifles and National Security Guard.
The report further quoted the external publicity and public diplomacy of the ministry of external affairs as saying: “This marks the first time an Indian K9 contingent will perform such duties abroad. The contingent is committed to executing its duties with the utmost care, recognising the significance of their mission on the international stage and ensuring no detail is overlooked to achieve mission success.”