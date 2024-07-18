Other Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Pictograms To Know And Their Importance

Pictograms have traditionally served as visual aids for the respective sports at the Summer Olympic Games, but the Paris 2024 organizers have attempted to reinvent them at this edition

paris-olympic-games-2024-file-photo-ap
The logo of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games hangs from the facade of the Paris city hall, days ahead of the opening ceremony. Photo: AP
info_icon

With the Paris Olympic Games 2024 nearly upon us, every single aspect of the sporting extravaganza is a matter of intense discussion and debate among the faithfuls. Among the myriad elements of the Games, are also the pictograms unveiled for each edition. (More Sports News)

What Are Pictograms, Why Are They Important?

Pictograms represent the visual grammar of each discipline in action at the quadrennial multi-sport event. They have formally been around for more than five decades, and were officially introduced at Tokyo 1964 to help athletes and spectators find their way around easily.

According to the Olympics website, the Mexico 1968 Summer Games marked the beginning of corporate design in the Olympic Games, in which "all elements such as the emblem, fonts, colours, pictograms, publications, merchandising, etc. harmonise and convey a clear message".

Paris Olympic Games event preparation in full swing. - X/Paris2024
Paris Olympic Games 2024 In Numbers: What Is The Cost Of Medals, How Many Athletes Are Participating - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

What's New In This Edition?

The pictograms have traditionally served as visual aids for the respective sports, but the Paris 2024 organizers have attempted to reinvent them at this edition.

What used to be literal representations of athletes playing each sport, are now 'coats of arms' that are meant to serve as rallying cries for sports lovers. These new designs are more like badges or crests, with a symmetry akin to playing card designs.

The Paris 2024 pictograms were launched in February 2023. In all, 62 pictograms have been designed for the Olympics and Paralympic Games in Paris. While 47 of them are for each of the 47 sports disciplines in the Olympic programme this time, 15 are uniquely for Paralympic sports. Eight are common to both.

As mentioned earlier, the reinvented pictograms of Paris 2024 illustrate each of the Olympic and Paralympic disciplines in a unique coat of arms, that pays homage to the complexity of each of these sports and what makes them original. You can check out five of the Paris 2024 pictograms below.

Olympics website
Olympics website
Surfing pictogram for Paris 2024
Olympics website
Shooting pictogram for Paris 2024
Olympics website
Athletics pictogram for Paris 2024
Olympics website
Artistic gymnastics pictogram for Paris 2024
Olympics website
Para badminton pictogram for Paris Paralympics 2024

All the 62 pictograms can be accessed HERE.

Paris 2024 Pictograms Explained

Each pictogram can be broken down into three elements - tool, playing field and axis of symmetry.

Tool

To depict the action on the field (or indoors), the pictogram incorporates a specific tool of the sport it represents — like racquets for tennis, arrows for archery and bicycles for cycling.

Playing Field

They also feature a distinctive aspect of the pitch or track used for each sport.

Axis Of Symmetry

Finally, the pictograms are designed around an axis of symmetry to reinforce their 'coat of arms'-like nature.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Tipped To Revive Out-Of-Favour Speedster's International Career
  2. Women's Asia Cup Over The Years: History, Expansion And India's Undisputed Dominance
  3. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Excited By Upcoming England Bowlers
  4. Jay Shah To Take Over As ICC Chairman? Annual Meet Begins On June 19 In Colombo
  5. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win, H2H Records, Stats Preview
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Grateful Archie Gray Happy To Play In Any Position For Tottenham After 'Good' Debut
  2. Manchester United New Boy Zirkzee Says Having Van Nistelrooy As Coach Is 'Special'
  3. Darren Anderton Says England Would Have Won Euro 2024 Under Pep Guardiola
  4. Who Will Be New England Coach? Eddie Howe Being Favourite No Shock To Ex-Winger Darren Anderton
  5. Luka Modric Signs One-year Contract Extension With Real Madrid
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  3. Casper Ruud Stunned As Thiago Monteiro Advances To Swedish Open Quarter-Finals
  4. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  5. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Ek Din Jaana Hi Tha...': Bhole Baba's Controversial Statement On Hathras Stampede That Killed 121
  2. India News LIVE: Row Over Karnataka Private Jobs Quota; 2 Soldiers Injured In Doda Encounter
  3. Nara Lokesh Invites IT Firms To Relocate To Vizag Amid Concerns Over Karnataka Private Jobs Quota Bill
  4. Naxal Attack: 2 Soldiers Killed In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  5. 'Drunk' Son Of Sharad Pawar's NCP Leader Crashes Speeding Car Into Temp Trunk | VIDEO
Entertainment News
  1. Here's Why Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Opted For An Intimate Wedding At Their House In Mumbai
  2. Siddharth P Malhotra Reveals He Wanted To Cast An Established Star For 'Maharaj'; Here's Why He Chose Junaid Khan
  3. Emraan Hashmi Candidly Confesses To Feeling Envious Of Other Actors: Envy Engulfs Me All The Time
  4. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sai Ketan Rao Hurls Chair At Lovekesh Kataria Amidst Heated Argument
  5. Kubbra Sait Roped In For Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt Starrer 'Son Of Sardaar 2'? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  2. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  3. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
  4. Democrats Aim To Nominate President In First Week Of August, As Some Push Biden To Quit The Race
  5. 'Brandon Cooper' Missing? Evansville Police Alert Public About Online Scam Involving Fake Reports Of Autistic Child
World News
  1. Thailand Hotel Deaths: After Cyanide Traces In Cups, Police Suspect Murder-Suicide | What We Know
  2. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  3. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  4. Oman Oil Tanker Capsize: INS Teg Rescues 8 Indians, 1 Sri Lankan; Search Operation For The Rest Underway
  5. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
Latest Stories
  1. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  2. JD Vance's 'Islamist Country' Remark Sparks Outrage In UK, Deputy PM Dismisses 'Fruity' Remark
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' To Be Pushed Further Due To Production Delays? Here's What We Know
  5. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  6. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  7. India News Updates: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Job Quota; Muharram Processions Taken Out Across States
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nadal-Ruud Into Swedish Open SFs; PT Usha 'Shocked' At IOA Criticism