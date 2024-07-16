Paris Olympic Games 2024 In Numbers: What Is The Cost Of Medals, How Many Athletes Are Participating - All You Need To Know

The Paris Olympic Games 2024 is all set to kick-start from July 26, 2024. The Summer Olympics will feature some of the top stars in the world of sports who will be battling it out for their respective countries to take home a medal. (More Sports News)
However, apart from the mind-boggling achievements and stories that come with the 2024 Paris Olympics, there also lies a game of numbers. Yes, numbers that puts the Games into perspective.
Paris joins London to host the Summer Olympics thrice (1900, 1924, and now 2024). Ahead of the all-important Olympic Games, here are some of the important numbers related to the marquee event -
Rs 61 Thousand Crores Spent On Olympics
In what comes as a mouth-opening figure, a sum of Rs 61,500 crores has been spent by the organisers to organize the Paris Olympics.
Rs 75 Lakh Cost Of Gold Medal
Each medal, that will be handed out to the winners at the Olympic Games, costs separately. Cost of gold medal is Rs 75 lakhs, silver medal is around Rs 50 lakhs whereas a bronze costs around Rs 30 lakhs, respectively.
35 - Venues To Be Used At Paris Olympics 2024
Speaking of the venues that will be used at the Paris Olympics, the organisers have announced that upto 35 venues will be used during the event. These include the iconic Roland Garros (tennis) and Stade de France (football).
10,500 Athletes To Participate
Estimated 10,500 athletes will participate at the Paris Olympic Games.
300 Events At Paris Olympics
Over 10,000 athletes will be participating in 300 events across 32 sports at the Summer Olympics. Right from swimming to cycling, 2024 Paris Olympics will feature various events.
Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming Details:
The events of the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available for telecast on Sports 18 channels, and will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.