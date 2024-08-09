Other Sports

Neeraj Chopra: Pushed Through For Olympics, Now Facing Crucial Decision on Surgery

Neeraj Chopra finished behind Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who stole the show with an Olympic record-shattering throw of 92.97m to become the first individual Olympic gold-medallist from his country

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra_Photo_6
Javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra | Photo: PTI/Gurinder Osan
info_icon

India javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra opened up about his injury woes after clinching a silver medal in the Olympics, revealing that he might have to undergo a surgery soon after having pushed himself extremely hard to compete here while battling a constant fear of breaking down. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Chopra was dealing with a nagging adductor niggle (a problem related to muscles in the thigh) in the run up to the Paris Games. But he managed a season's best effort of 89.45m to secure a silver medal, making him the first track-and-field athlete from India to have two Olympic medals, the first being an unprecedented gold in Tokyo.

Chopra finished behind Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who stole the show with an Olympic record-shattering throw of 92.97m to become the first individual Olympic gold-medallist from his country.

"I have a lot on my mind. When I am throwing, 60-70 per cent focus of my is on the injury. I don't want to get injured. Whenever I go for a throw, you will see that my speed is low. I am pushing myself," he said.

"The doctor told me to go for surgery but I didn't have that much time to take that decision before the world championship or after the world championship because it takes a lot of time to prepare for the Olympics," he added, referring to the 2023 world championship where he won gold.

The 26-year-old, despite not being at his best here, became only the third Indian to win back-to-back Olympic medals after PV Sindhu and Sushil Kumar.

"I am still pushing myself," he said with a hint of frustration.

"It's not good in sport, it's not good to push and continue. If you want to run a long career then you have to be fit and healthy but there are competitions where you can't make a decision. Now we will work on this and work on the technique," he added.

Chopra said he will talk to his team and then "take a decision".

He also detailed how the last seven years have been tough for him as far as fitness is concerned.

"I felt this in 2017. After that, I got a lot of treatments. But I will have to take a big decision for this," he said.

Indian athletes during 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony - | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Paris Olympics 2024: PR Sreejesh, Manu Bhaker Named Joint Flagbearer For Closing Ceremony

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Won't Find Peace Till I Get A Big Throw

He didn't mention the 90m mark but Chopra said he has potential to achieve bigger throws. Chopra's career-best remains 89.94m which was achieved back in 2022.

"The distance that I had in me in 2016, especially in 2018, when I scored an 88m in the Asian Games, after that, I feel that I still have a lot of throws left. So, until that happens, I won't be able to find peace. And I want to tell you that there is a lot inside," he said without getting into the specifics.

"And I will do it. I will keep my mind ready for the future. I will work on things. I will keep myself fit."

Haven't Been Able To Throw As Well

Chopra, perhaps for the first time, talked about just how badly the niggle has affected him.

"I am not able to throw from a full runway. I have been throwing for the past year or two. Maximum throwers throw 40-50 in a session. It took me 2-3 weeks to complete a session because there is a fear of injury. 

"It is very difficult. I am forcefully pulling it."

He also explained that his lower body is as important as the throwing arm in getting the right elevation and speed.

"If the rest of the body doesn't work, it won't help. I can go for a heavy and fast heave but when there is a broken leg, there are a lot of technical things. It is very difficult to throw with just the arm, to put all your power on it.

"It gets wasted if the legs don't work properly. So there are a lot of technical things. I will not go into it, you won't understand."

Chopra said he finds it painful to miss competitions because of fitness concerns.

"My coach always says that if you get a good blocking leg and a good groin then the throw will be 2-3-4 meters ahead and then I have to send a message saying, 'Sorry, I have to withdraw'.

"Personally, I don't like it at all," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: South Africa All Out For 357 In 1st Innings
  2. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  4. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
Football News
  1. Willian Pacho Makes PSG Switch From Frankfurt
  2. Dani Olmo Completes Barcelona Switch From Leipzig
  3. Dani Olmo Announces Leipzig Departure Ahead Of Barcelona Move
  4. Mateo Retegui Joins Atalanta From Genoa
  5. Football Transfers: Manu Trigueros Ends 12-Year Villarreal Stay To Join Granada
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  2. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  3. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
  4. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
  5. Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence With Routine Win Over Borna Coric
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh
  2. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  3. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  4. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  5. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'You All Have Suffered For 17 Months': Manish Sisodia After Coming Out Of Tihar Jail Today
  2. 'Dislike For Women': Bareilly 'Serial Killer' Admits To Killing 6 Women After Arrest
  3. Puja Khedkar Row: FIR Against Father Of Ex-Trainee IAS For Threatening Officer Over Cabin Allocation
  4. PM Modi To Visit Wayanad On Aug 10 To Review Relief Efforts, Meet Landslide Survivors
  5. Kolkata: Body Of Female Trainee Doctor Found At Hospital After Duty Hours; Probe Underway
Entertainment News
  1. Raghav Juyal Reveals His Character In 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' Took A Toll On Him; Says Playing Fani In 'Kill' Was Fun
  2. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
  3. John Abraham Slams Paan Masala Endorsements: Will Not Sell Death, Because It’s A Matter Of Principle
  4. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested At A Paris Hotel; Here's Why
  5. Sanjay Dutt Reacts To His UK Visa Getting Rejected For 'Son Of Sardaar 2': They Did Not Do The Right Thing
US News
  1. Burger King Extends $5 Meal Deal Through October
  2. Did We Miss Out On 'Generation Jones' — A Microgeneration That Bridges Boomers & Gen X?
  3. Who Is Alix Earle? Influencer Faces Backlash For Resurfaced Racial Slurs And Controversial Past | Explained
  4. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
  5. Ice Cream Recall Update: FDA Classifies 13 Dolcezza Products As High-Risk For Listeria Contamination | List
World News
  1. Burger King Extends $5 Meal Deal Through October
  2. Did We Miss Out On 'Generation Jones' — A Microgeneration That Bridges Boomers & Gen X?
  3. Who Is Alix Earle? Influencer Faces Backlash For Resurfaced Racial Slurs And Controversial Past | Explained
  4. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
  5. Japan Warning: What Is Nankai Trough Megaquake, How Much Damage It Can Cause | Questions Answered
Latest Stories
  1. Jaya Bachchan VS Jagdeep Dhankhar: High Drama In Rajya Sabha Over 'Amitabh' In Actor-Politician's Name
  2. Tamil Nadu Teen Performs Bharatanatyam For 3 Hours To Raise Funds For Wayanad Landslides
  3. Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts
  4. Mysterious Sound From 'Under The Earth' Sparks Panic In Wayanad Town; Probe Launched
  5. Mahesh Babu Birthday: Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids Gautam And Sitara Share Adorable Wishes As The Actor Turns 49
  6. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 30: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Re-Releases In Theatres
  7. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  8. Daily Horoscope, August 9, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign