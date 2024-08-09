Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: PR Sreejesh, Manu Bhaker Named Joint Flagbearer For Closing Ceremony

IOA president PT Usha said PR Sreejesh was both an emotional and popular choice within the IOA leadership

Indian athletes at Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony_1
Indian athletes during 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
info_icon

India's men's hockey team goalkeeper and bronze medallist PR Sreejesh was named as the joint flagbearer alongside pistol shooter Manu Bhaker for the Closing Ceremony of the Paris Olympics, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha confirmed on Friday, August 9. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

"The Indian Olympic Association is delighted to announce the nomination of hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh as the joint flag-bearer with pistol shooter Manu Bhaker at the Closing Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," the IOA said in a statement.

IOA President PT Usha said Sreejesh was "both an emotional and popular choice within the IOA leadership".

“Sreejesh has served Indian hockey in particular and Indian sport in general admirably through more than two decades,” she said.

India's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh in action in the quarter-final against GB at Paris Olympics. - AP/Anjum Naveed
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Speaking on India's first silver medallist at the Paris Olympics, Neeraj Chopra, the IOA President said that the javelin thrower spoke with 'grace and spontaneity' as he suggested Sreejesh's name for the ceremony.

“I spoke with Neeraj Chopra and appreciate the spontaneity and grace with which he agreed that Sreejesh should be the flagbearer at the closing ceremony,” she said.

“He told me 'Ma'am, even if you had not asked me, I would have suggested Sree bhai’s name’. It is reflective of the immense respect Neeraj has for Sreejesh and his contribution to Indian sport,” she added.

The Paris Olympics closing ceremony will be held on Sunday, August 11 at the Stade de France.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  3. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Man City Vs Man United FA Community Shield Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Manchester Derby On TV And Online
  2. UEFA Super Cup: Expect Atalanta To Be Less Competitive Against Real Madrid, Says Gasperini
  3. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Tried To Cancel Conor Gallagher Move, Says Valencia Chief Corona
  4. English Premier League: Richarlison Keen On Tottenham Stay After Rejecting Saudi Offer
  5. Martin Zubimendi Named In Real Sociedad Squad Amid Liverpool Links
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
  2. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
  3. Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence With Routine Win Over Borna Coric
  4. Canadian Open: Coco Gauff Downs Spirited Yafan Wang To Reach Last 16
  5. Canadian Open Tennis: Medvedev Stunned By Fokina, Zverev Eases Through
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  2. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  3. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  4. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics
  5. India Edge Spain 2-1, Claim Hockey Bronze In Second Straight Olympic Games

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'As Soon As Possible': CEC Kumar Assures Preparedness For Elections In J&K, Shares Policy For Kashmiri Migrants
  2. Lok Sabha: Ashwini Vaishnav Introduces Bill To Grant Statutory Powers To Railway Board
  3. Centre Forms Committee To Monitor Situation At India-Bangladesh Border Amid Unrest In Dhaka
  4. Day In Pics: August 09, 2024
  5. SC Partly Stays Mumbai College's Ban On Hijab, Burqa Inside Campus: 'Students Must Have Choice'
Entertainment News
  1. Sanjay Dutt Reacts To His UK Visa Getting Rejected For 'Son Of Sardaar 2': They Did Not Do The Right Thing
  2. Aanand L Rai Confirms 'Tanu Weds Manu 3'; Shares Major Update About Kangana Ranaut-R Madhavan Starrer
  3. Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, And Red Hot Chili Peppers To Perform At 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony: Report
  4. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 30: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Re-Releases In Theatres
  5. Mahesh Babu Birthday: Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids Gautam And Sitara Share Adorable Wishes As The Actor Turns 49
US News
  1. Debate Faceoff Between Kamala Harris And Donald Trump In September
  2. Watch: Kanye West's Shocking Advice To Jay-Z And Beyoncé In 2022 Interview, Video Goes Viral
  3. NoahJ456 Accused Of Cheating On Ex-Wife Martina With Fuslie | Allegations And Controversy Explained
  4. FDA Issues 'Urgent' Frozen Dessert Recall In 8 States Over Undeclared High-Risk Allergen
  5. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
World News
  1. Meet The World’s Most Isolated Tribe On An Indian Island That Doesn't Want To Be Found
  2. Japan: Nagasaki Marks 79th Atomic Bombing Anniversary Amid Row Over Exclusion of Israel From Event
  3. Bus Crashes Into A Pillar Of Overpass In Turkey, Killing 9 People And Injuring 26 Others
  4. Proposed Iraq Bill Lowering Girls' Marriage Age To 9 To Save Them From 'Immoral Relations' Sparks Outrage
  5. Middle East Tensions: US Warns Iran Of ‘Serious Risk’ If It Attacks Israel; Mediators Push For Gaza Ceasefire
Latest Stories
  1. Jaya Bachchan VS Jagdeep Dhankhar: High Drama In Rajya Sabha Over 'Amitabh' In Actor-Politician's Name
  2. Tamil Nadu Teen Performs Bharatanatyam For 3 Hours To Raise Funds For Wayanad Landslides
  3. Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts
  4. Mysterious Sound From 'Under The Earth' Sparks Panic In Wayanad Town; Probe Launched
  5. Mahesh Babu Birthday: Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids Gautam And Sitara Share Adorable Wishes As The Actor Turns 49
  6. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 30: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Re-Releases In Theatres
  7. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  8. Daily Horoscope, August 9, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign