Paris Olympics 2024: PR Sreejesh, Manu Bhaker Named Joint Flagbearer For Closing Ceremony

India's men's hockey team goalkeeper and bronze medallist PR Sreejesh was named as the joint flagbearer alongside pistol shooter Manu Bhaker for the Closing Ceremony of the Paris Olympics, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha confirmed on Friday, August 9. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
"The Indian Olympic Association is delighted to announce the nomination of hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh as the joint flag-bearer with pistol shooter Manu Bhaker at the Closing Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," the IOA said in a statement.
IOA President PT Usha said Sreejesh was "both an emotional and popular choice within the IOA leadership".
“Sreejesh has served Indian hockey in particular and Indian sport in general admirably through more than two decades,” she said.
Speaking on India's first silver medallist at the Paris Olympics, Neeraj Chopra, the IOA President said that the javelin thrower spoke with 'grace and spontaneity' as he suggested Sreejesh's name for the ceremony.
“I spoke with Neeraj Chopra and appreciate the spontaneity and grace with which he agreed that Sreejesh should be the flagbearer at the closing ceremony,” she said.
“He told me 'Ma'am, even if you had not asked me, I would have suggested Sree bhai’s name’. It is reflective of the immense respect Neeraj has for Sreejesh and his contribution to Indian sport,” she added.
The Paris Olympics closing ceremony will be held on Sunday, August 11 at the Stade de France.