Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh

India handed retiring PR Sreejesh a sweet send-off after they clinched the bronze medal with a 2-1 victory over Spain on Thursday, August 8. (Full Olympics News|More Sports News)
The goalkeeper was over the moon and capped off a brilliant career with a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
The 36-year-old said that despite cricket drawing a lot of attention, it just is always special when the Indian hockey team clinches a medal.
"I'm not trying to trick you. See, cricket is more, it's a beautiful game, definitely. As like you, all the media showcase cricket a lot, and the others are not getting the opportunity to watch hockey, that is one of the reasons," Sreejesh was quoted as saying by PTI.
The Kizhakkambalam-born hockey legend stressed on the financial differences between cricket and hockey but said India does have a lot of emotions associated with it.
"But still, the big difference is, I think, the financial differences. But, when it comes to hockey, we've got the emotions. The entire country attaches to the emotion by hockey," he added.
He also said that whatever has happened in the past, or what the future holds, and when money does come into consideration with emotions and love, money loses.
"Our PM specially said this to us, whatever things happen, whoever wins a medal, but when Indian hockey teams win a medal, there's a special, and we feel it. Sometimes when you, when you count money, or emotions, love, I think, money says no," he further added.
Sreejesh retired from international hockey after India claimed their second consecutive bronze medal.