Hockey

Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh

India handed retiring PR Sreejesh a sweet send-off after they clinched the bronze medal with a 2-1 victory over Spain on Thursday, August 8

India-Hockey-Bronze
India's goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh, in yellow jersey, is carried on the shoulders by captain Harmanpreet Singh as India's players take a victory lap after winning the men's bronze medal field hockey match against Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Colombes, France. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon

India handed retiring PR Sreejesh a sweet send-off after they clinched the bronze medal with a 2-1 victory over Spain on Thursday, August 8. (Full Olympics News|More Sports News)

The goalkeeper was over the moon and capped off a brilliant career with a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The 36-year-old said that despite cricket drawing a lot of attention, it just is always special when the Indian hockey team clinches a medal.

"I'm not trying to trick you. See, cricket is more, it's a beautiful game, definitely. As like you, all the media showcase cricket a lot, and the others are not getting the opportunity to watch hockey, that is one of the reasons," Sreejesh was quoted as saying by PTI. 

The Kizhakkambalam-born hockey legend stressed on the financial differences between cricket and hockey but said India does have a lot of emotions associated with it. 

"But still, the big difference is, I think, the financial differences. But, when it comes to hockey, we've got the emotions. The entire country attaches to the emotion by hockey," he added.

He also said that whatever has happened in the past, or what the future holds, and when money does come into consideration with emotions and love, money loses. 

 "Our PM specially said this to us, whatever things happen, whoever wins a medal, but when Indian hockey teams win a medal, there's a special, and we feel it. Sometimes when you, when you count money, or emotions, love, I think, money says no," he further added. 

Sreejesh retired from international hockey after India claimed their second consecutive bronze medal. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  3. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Man City Vs Man United FA Community Shield Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Manchester Derby On TV And Online
  2. UEFA Super Cup: Expect Atalanta To Be Less Competitive Against Real Madrid, Says Gasperini
  3. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Tried To Cancel Conor Gallagher Move, Says Valencia Chief Corona
  4. English Premier League: Richarlison Keen On Tottenham Stay After Rejecting Saudi Offer
  5. Martin Zubimendi Named In Real Sociedad Squad Amid Liverpool Links
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
  2. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
  3. Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence With Routine Win Over Borna Coric
  4. Canadian Open: Coco Gauff Downs Spirited Yafan Wang To Reach Last 16
  5. Canadian Open Tennis: Medvedev Stunned By Fokina, Zverev Eases Through
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  2. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  3. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  4. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics
  5. India Edge Spain 2-1, Claim Hockey Bronze In Second Straight Olympic Games

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'As Soon As Possible': CEC Kumar Assures Preparedness For Elections In J&K, Shares Policy For Kashmiri Migrants
  2. Lok Sabha: Ashwini Vaishnav Introduces Bill To Grant Statutory Powers To Railway Board
  3. Centre Forms Committee To Monitor Situation At India-Bangladesh Border Amid Unrest In Dhaka
  4. Day In Pics: August 09, 2024
  5. SC Partly Stays Mumbai College's Ban On Hijab, Burqa Inside Campus: 'Students Must Have Choice'
Entertainment News
  1. Sanjay Dutt Reacts To His UK Visa Getting Rejected For 'Son Of Sardaar 2': They Did Not Do The Right Thing
  2. Aanand L Rai Confirms 'Tanu Weds Manu 3'; Shares Major Update About Kangana Ranaut-R Madhavan Starrer
  3. Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, And Red Hot Chili Peppers To Perform At 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony: Report
  4. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 30: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Re-Releases In Theatres
  5. Mahesh Babu Birthday: Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids Gautam And Sitara Share Adorable Wishes As The Actor Turns 49
US News
  1. Debate Faceoff Between Kamala Harris And Donald Trump In September
  2. Watch: Kanye West's Shocking Advice To Jay-Z And Beyoncé In 2022 Interview, Video Goes Viral
  3. NoahJ456 Accused Of Cheating On Ex-Wife Martina With Fuslie | Allegations And Controversy Explained
  4. FDA Issues 'Urgent' Frozen Dessert Recall In 8 States Over Undeclared High-Risk Allergen
  5. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
World News
  1. Meet The World’s Most Isolated Tribe On An Indian Island That Doesn't Want To Be Found
  2. Japan: Nagasaki Marks 79th Atomic Bombing Anniversary Amid Row Over Exclusion of Israel From Event
  3. Bus Crashes Into A Pillar Of Overpass In Turkey, Killing 9 People And Injuring 26 Others
  4. Proposed Iraq Bill Lowering Girls' Marriage Age To 9 To Save Them From 'Immoral Relations' Sparks Outrage
  5. Middle East Tensions: US Warns Iran Of ‘Serious Risk’ If It Attacks Israel; Mediators Push For Gaza Ceasefire
Latest Stories
  1. Jaya Bachchan VS Jagdeep Dhankhar: High Drama In Rajya Sabha Over 'Amitabh' In Actor-Politician's Name
  2. Tamil Nadu Teen Performs Bharatanatyam For 3 Hours To Raise Funds For Wayanad Landslides
  3. Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts
  4. Mysterious Sound From 'Under The Earth' Sparks Panic In Wayanad Town; Probe Launched
  5. Mahesh Babu Birthday: Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids Gautam And Sitara Share Adorable Wishes As The Actor Turns 49
  6. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 30: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Re-Releases In Theatres
  7. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  8. Daily Horoscope, August 9, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign