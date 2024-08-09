Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh

India's goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh, in yellow jersey, is carried on the shoulders by captain Harmanpreet Singh as India's players take a victory lap after winning the men's bronze medal field hockey match against Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Colombes, France. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh, in yellow jersey, is carried on the shoulders by captain Harmanpreet Singh as India's players take a victory lap after winning the men's bronze medal field hockey match against Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Colombes, France. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi