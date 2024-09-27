Other Sports

Neeraj Chopra Vows To Be '100 Per Cent Fit' In 2025; Targets World Championships Podium

Stating that he had overcome the adductor muscle niggle and fracture in his left hand, Neeraj Chopra said he will try to improve his technique for next season

neeraj-chopra-paris-olympic-games-2024
Neeraj Chopra claimed the men's javelin throw silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Photo: File/AP
info_icon

Eyeing 100 per cent fitness for the next season, India's javelin throw spearhead Neeraj Chopra on Friday (September 27, 2024) said a podium finish in next year's Tokyo World Championships is the biggest target for him currently. (More Sports News)

The two-time Olympic medallist is back home after finishing his season with a second-place finish at the Diamond League (DL) finale in Brussels.

Before that, he had become the first Indian track-and-field athlete to clinch back-to-back Olympic medals by adding a silver in Paris to the historic gold claimed in Tokyo.

"The season is over now. The biggest target for next year is the World Championship, and we will begin preparations for that now. The Olympics are always on our minds, but we have four years for that," the 26-year-old told PTI Videos amid a conference on 'Mission Olympics 2036', organised at the Sports University of Haryana in Sonepat.

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem during the Paris Olympics Javelin Throw final 2024. - PTI
Neeraj Chopra Opens Up On Reaching 90m Mark: 'In Paris It Could Have Happened...'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The world championship will be held from September 13 to 21 in 2025.

Chopra combatted an adductor muscle niggle all through the year and it also hampered his performance at the Olympics and the DL finale, where he also had a fractured left hand.

The reigning world champion had spoken about consulting doctors at the end of the season to decide whether to go for a surgery to fix the problem.

Chopra downplayed concerns about his fitness and said he will try to improve his technique. The man from Khandra, Haryana is trained by renowned German biomechanics expert Klaus Bartonietz.

"It was an injury-plagued year but the injury is fine now, I will be 100 per cent fit for the new season," he stated.

"Technical issues are also there but we will work on them. I will look to improve my technique. I do like to train in India but when competitions start, I prefer to train abroad," he said.

Talking about India's Paris Olympics performance, where the national contingent yielded six medals but no gold this time, Chopra reflected that the country could have got more, as highlighted by the six fourth-place finishes.

null - AP Photo
India At Paris Olympics: So Close, Yet So Far - Medal Near Misses

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"There were a lot of fourth positions. (But) this time, we had a very good performance in the Paralympics and won several medals.

"In the coming times, we expect strong performances in both the Olympics and the Paralympics," said Chopra.

Chopra has been striving to hit the 90m mark but hasn't managed so far despite coming close. In the Paris Olympics, his silver-clinching throw was 89.45m and he was topped by Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who broke the Olympic record with a monster 92.97m effort.

At the DL finale, Chopra threw 87.86m to fall short of the top finish by just one centimetre.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2: SL Maintain Control Despite Loss Of Dhananjaya De Silva
  2. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score And Updates: Bad Light Stops Play In Kanpur; BAN - 107/3
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1: Bangladesh Opener Zakir Hasan Makes Slowest Zero On Indian Soil
  4. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 1: Akash Deep Claims Both Openers As BAN Reach 74/2 At Lunch
  5. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Amazing Toss Statistics From Kanpur's Green Park
Football News
  1. Sean Dyche: Takeover Would Bring 'Stability' And 'Clear Up Noise' At Everton
  2. Sonia Bompastor Hopes To Find Balance Between New Philosophy And Emma Hayes' Legacy
  3. Napoli 5-0 Palermo, Coppa Italia: Cyril Ngonge's Double Powers Dominant Victory
  4. Celta Vigo 0-1 Atletico Madrid: Super-Sub Julian Alvarez Snatches Last-Gasp Win
  5. Tottenham 3-0 Qarabag: Ange Postecoglou's Side Win Europa League Opener Despite Early Red Card
Tennis News
  1. Coco Gauff Focused On Serving Up Goods Under New Coach Matt Daly
  2. Japan Open: Wins For Ben Shelton And Holger Rune But Taylor Fritz Slips Up
  3. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Beats Nicolas Jarry To Advance To The Round Of 16
  4. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  5. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. To Celebrate Or Not: Durga Puja A Fortnight Away, RG Kar Case Divides Bengalis
  2. UP: School Principal, Believer Of 'Tantrik' Rituals, Kills Student For 'Prosperity'; 5 Held
  3. Minimum Wage Rates For Workers Hiked Up To Rs 1,035 Per Day | Check Revision
  4. Maharashtra Rains: 4 Dead In Mumbai And Thane, Schools Reopen; Pune Gets Third Highest Rainfall | Top Points
  5. Tamil Nadu: 5 Of Same Family Die By Suicide In Car, Probe Underway | A Flashback Of The Burari Case
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  2. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  4. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  5. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Protest Against Israel PM Netanyahu Outside UN HQ In New York
  2. Amazon River Tributaries Dry Up Amid Severe Drought In Brazil
  3. Ukraine's Air Defences Battle Overnight Russian Aerial Attack
  4. China Lost Nuclear Submarine Months Ago, How Satellite Imagery Has Uncovered It Now
  5. 11 killed In Israeli Strike That Hit School In Northern Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test Toss Update: India Bowl First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  2. Daily Horoscope, September 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  3. Earth-Like Exoplanet Orbiting White Dwarf Offers New Hope For Our Planet's Survival | Here's How
  4. Japan's Lawmakers Pick Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba As Next PM
  5. Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed: BJP To Lead 11 Panels, Congress Gets 4 | Details
  6. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2, Live Score: Kiwis Toil Hard As Hosts Pile On The Runs In Galle
  7. Maharashtra Rains: 4 Dead In Mumbai And Thane, Schools Reopen; Pune Gets Third Highest Rainfall | Top Points
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score And Updates: Bad Light Stops Play In Kanpur; BAN - 107/3