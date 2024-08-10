India At Paris Olympics: So Close, Yet So Far - Medal Near Misses

Vinesh Phogat

When it comes to remembering the heartbreak of the Paris Olympics, India can't forget the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who lost the gold medal bout due to exceeding the weight limit by just 100 grams. Although she had earned the silver medal in the women’s 50kg freestyle, she was unable to keep it because of the disqualification. Her appeal is now being reviewed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and if fortune favors her, she might yet reclaim the silver medal.